Of Cheektowaga, NY, April 12, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Ruth E. (nee Gisman) and Patricia B. (nee Moslow) Bork; father of Frank E. (Sheila) Bork, III, Ruth (Sam) Grossman and Norma (Walter) Reeves; brother of the late Lorene Lesinski; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday, 2-6 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY (please assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Tunnels to Towers would be greatly appreciated. Mr. Bork was a proudWorldWar II Greatest Generation Marine Corps Veteran, member of American Legion Post #1460, Eucharistic Minister, and member of Knights of Columbus. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com.