BOND Kevin M. Passed away December 20, 2022. Loving son of William and Mary Lou (Wilson) Bond. Dear brother of William (Jennifer) Bond, Jennifer (Ian) Richmond and Daniel (Victoria) Bond. Uncle of Alex, Jackson, Ronan and Ember. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thanks to Aunt Carol Wilson. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC, 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church 66 E. Main St. Hamburg, NY 14075. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness for Buffalo and Erie County 737 Delaware Ave Suite 217 Buffalo, NY 14209. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com