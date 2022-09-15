September 13, 2022, age 88, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 63 years to Marilyn (nee Turner) Boje; dearest father of Kathleen (Roger Karlinski), Noreen Boje-Buchanan, Nancy (Robert) Dann and Cindy (Brian) White; dear grandfather of Chelsea (Lukas) Merritt, Jocelyn Podyma, Eric Dann, Evan Dann, Holly White and Jonathan White; great-grandfather of Theodore and Harlowe Rose Merritt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17th, at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 10 AM. Family will also be present to welcome friends on Saturday, September 17th, in the evening at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew), from 4-7 PM.
BOJE Clarence R. "Red"
