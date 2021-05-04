BoBo is a handsome 1 year old black male panther who is feeling better and returned to us. He now... View on PetFinder
BoBo
The IDA is moving to take control of 229 acres of Charlie Bares’ land through eminent domain, arguing the financial benefits of the proposal serve the community interest.
Canada averaged 7,896 new daily cases of Covid-19 in the week ending Wednesday. That is down 8.3% over the previous week.
Darren Brown-Hall will become the first Black suburban superintendent, as well as the first openly gay superintendent, in Erie and Niagara counties.
The Gronkowskis’ NexGen site occupies about 4,000 square feet on the first floor of Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo.
In making former University of Miami standout edge rusher Greg Rousseau their first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, the Bills look to have put some much-needed teeth into their pass rush.
Robert Dinero is determined that he have a say in the public education of his children, and in this instance, he thinks his son's English teacher is wrong in her handling of discussions about white privilege.
The state will keep a 6-foot social distancing requirement, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and capacity limits must incorporate that rule, the governor said.
Dr. John LoFaso, of Williamsville, has been accused of fraudulently modifying a patient's medical records after the patient's chart had been closed in order to obtain fentanyl for personal use.
Buffalo News sportswriters offer their grades for how the Bills performed in the 2021 NFL draft.
Police said the incident took place at a party Saturday at the Packard Court Community Center in Niagara Falls.