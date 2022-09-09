Boba Fett Sep 9, 2022 8 min ago Support this work for $1 a month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trio, including blackjack dealer, accused of cheating at Buffalo casino Inside the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, under the watchful eye of surveillance cameras, authorities came to suspect the dealer was showing the players cards they weren't supposed to see. Bills tight end Dawson Knox shares message for late brother Luke on social media Bills tight end Dawson Knox took to Instagram on Saturday to share a message for his brother, Luke, and thanked those who had offered love and support following Luke's death at age 22 on Aug. 17. At height of her tennis career, Jessica Pegula balances big matches, personal challenges Pegula’s career to this point – even as she is finally operating near the top of her sport – has been stacked with challenges. And they are challenges that her family’s resources cannot fix. Coffee to go, again: Lancaster lawn littered with Tim Hortons cups The case of the Lake View coffee cup litterbug has a sequel. Allegany County district bars cellphones for full school day For the entire 2022-23 school year, students in the Bolivar-Richburg Central School District now must leave their cellphones, smartwatches and other electronic devices stashed in their lockers. With little explanation, diocese has reinstated 17 priests accused of sexual abuse The diocese publicized the priests’ returns to ministry by stating that a review board had examined the claims and found them to be “not substantiated.” Restaurant expansion, historic preservation at odds in Williamsville The owner of Share Kitchen & Bar Room wants to enclose outdoor tables along one side of the restaurant and set out patio seating on the roof of this addition. Stefon Diggs' 'resurgence' in Buffalo makes him one of the most marketable Bills Stefon Diggs has worked diligently to build his own brand on and off the field, and companies in Buffalo and beyond are taking notice. How we see it: News writers make their picks for Bills-Rams in season opener Here is how News sports writers are picking Thursday night's season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. Sources: After 39 years at WIVB, Jacquie Walker is thinking about retirement. Her bosses want her to reconsider. WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker appears to be testing former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy’s oft-quoted statement that “once you’re thinking of retiring, you are already retired.”