[BN] Things To Do newsletter April 26, 2022: RJ’s ‘Last Call,’ cherry blossoms, shopping

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

April 28-May 4, 2022

Main events

Cherry Blossom Festival, fundraiser 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday ($25); festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (free) at the Buffalo History Museum and Japanese Garden in Delaware Park, 1 Museum Ct. (buffalocherryblossomfestival.org).

An array of Japanese-inspired cultural displays and activities will be backdropped by the gorgeous blush pink blossoms during this ninth-annual Delaware Park celebration. The signature weekend-long festival features Mirror Lake boat rides, origami and bonsai activity tables in the museum, food trucks Saturday, and Music is Art’s three live music stages in the Japanese Garden.

Interior Design Awards Gala, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Admiral Room, 237 Main St. Tickets are $85 apiece for IIDA members, students and teachers; $150 for non-members (eventbrite.com).

The Admiral Room takes a break from spring weddings to substitute the buzzing of interior design students and other applicants, head-to-head against fellow competitors’ floorplans for this third-annual International Interior Design Association award ceremony.

Rick Jeanneret’s "Last Call," 7 p.m. Friday, Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres, KeyBank Center (ticketmaster.com).

The legendary Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer will make his "Last Call" during the Sabres’ final game of the season. Jeanneret’s record-breaking NHL tenure began in 1971, and he is iconically commemorated in the Hockey, Sabres, Buffalo Broadcasters and Greater Buffalo Sports halls of fame.

Cabin Fever Beer and Wine Festival, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tamarack Lodge at the Buffalo Ski Center, 7414 State Road, Colden. Tickets are $40 presale or $50 day of (eventbrite.com). 21-plus event.

The best way to combat cabin fever is at your nearest cabin … probably. Luckily, the Buffalo Ski Center makes this possible, hosting an afternoon of live music and tastings from over 15 breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Don't miss these

Village of Hamburg Boutique Crawl, noon to 8 p.m. Friday along Buffalo Street and Main Street in the Village of Hamburg. Free.

Fattey Beer Co., The Grove, Nickel City Designs and Molly & Kate are just a handful of the eclectic assortment of village vendors partnering in this eighth-semiannual day of shopping, dining and giveaways.

Trevor Wallace, 8 p.m. Friday at Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets between $35 and $75 (eventbrite.com). 18-plus event.

Comedian and digital multi-talent Trevor Wallace, coming off shows in Dallas and Austin, is rounding out his “Are You That Guy?” Tour in the Queen City.

UB Football Blue & White Spring Game, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday pregame fan fest in Murchie Family Fieldhouse, 105 Webster Road; 1 p.m. Saturday game at UB Stadium. Free admission.

Kicking things off in the fieldhouse with inflatables and activities, the game is followed by a photo-op, meet-and-greet with players and coaches.

More to consider

Networking Happy Hour at Big Ditch Brewing Co., 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5 E. Huron St. Registration is free (eventbrite.com).

Cover letters meet cream stouts and complementary apps at this Big Ditch-hosted networking mixer for aspiring nonprofit professionals.

Western New York Regional Maker Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Big Tree Elementary School, 4460 Bayview Road, Hamburg. Registration is free, but guests should specify anticipated arrival time to limit crowding (eventbrite.com, wnyregion.makerfaire.com).

In this faire, the term “maker” is all-encompassing, ranging from crafters, engineers and designers, to foodies, builders and musicians at this sprawl of 100-plus creators.

Great American Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Antique World, 11111 Main St., Clarence. Shopper admission is free; vendor fee is $30 (antiqueworldmarket.com).

Folks who are tired of the neighborhood or Facebook marketplace pickings can cast their nets a bit wider at this monthly outdoor market, highlighting hundreds of vendors’ antiques, household items and exactly what you’d expect at a garage sale. First Sundays of the month until Oct. 2.

Pub Trivia at Riley Street Station, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at 27 Riley St., East Aurora. Free.

Every Wednesday, your smarts could earn you a $20 or $30 bar tab. Either solo or in a group, compete for first or second place by answering 20 trivia questions and one Final Jeopardy prompt to claim your winnings, redeemable at this East Aurora eatery.

To submit events, email gustocal@buffnews.com.