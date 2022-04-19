[BN] Things To Do newsletter April 19, 2022: The Eagles, costume parties, Earth Day clean-ups

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

April 21-27, 2022

Main events

The Eagles' "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, 8 p.m. Thursday at KeyBank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets are $99 apiece (keybankcenter.com, ticketmaster.com).

“Life in the Fast Lane,” “New Kid in Town,” the title track and other iconic hits from the 1976 album will ring out at KeyBank Center this Thursday during the Eagles’ extended “Hotel California” 2022 Tour.

With its kickoff cut short in March 2020, fans’ patience has been rewarded —especially those in Buffalo, Cleveland, Chicago, and nine others recently added to the tour.

"The War of 1812" movie screening, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court. Free admission.

Erie County is ringing in its bicentennial celebration with a museum-hosted free screening of the WNED/PBS production "The War of 1812," calling local history buffs for a look into the past with pay-what-you-wish admission to the new Continuum exhibit.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Spring Sweep, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday throughout the Niagara River Watershed (various locations based on sign-up). Free registration (bnwaterkeeper.salsalabs.org).

From the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge to Buffalo Harbor State Park, Western New York rings in Earth Day during these comprehensive clean-ups.

716 Music Expo, Saturday at Babeville Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Trade show 1 to 5 p.m.; workshops 2 to 6 p.m.; performances 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 for trade show access, $35 for trade show and workshop, and $50 all-in pass (eventbrite.com, babevillebuffalo.com, musicisart.org).

This all-day musical immersion event takes the Babeville spotlight this weekend. Vendors such as Bittersweet Piano Lounge, Buffalo Music Club, and the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame will kick off the expo’s trade show in the early afternoon, followed by a curated workshop lineup from Buffalo Music Club’s artists, before the night closes with concerts from the Black Soprano Family, Kenyada Nikile, Farrow, Loveboat Luciano, Heem, and Rick Hyde.

Don't miss these

Orange Corner at the Rainbow Roller Rink, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Rainbow Rink Skating & Entertainment Center, 101 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. 21+ event. Tickets are $20 each (eventbrite.com).

This high-energy, multi-genre group provides a soundtrack for costumed roller skating this week over three live music sets promising, via Eventbrite, they’ll be “throwing down the funk for all.”

Silent Disco, 8 p.m. Friday at Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago St. Tickets are $20 each (eventbrite.com). 21-plus event, with ID required for headphones.

Grab some John Lennon glasses, flare jeans, and really, anything orange, and dial things back a few decades at this disco, featuring three music channels (EDM, hip hop, and top 40), mood lighting and a selection of drink specials.

East Aurora's Biggest '80s Party, 9 p.m. Friday at Mister's Bar and Lanes, 206 Main St., East Aurora. Tickets are $10 presale or $15 day of (available at Mister’s Bar).

Big hair and new wave will take center stage — or lane, rather? — at this ‘80s band party in the Southtowns, underscored by live music from award-winning Nerds Gone Wild.

Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival, 9 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson St. Tickets are $20 apiece (buffaloriverworks.com, ticketleap.com).

An assortment of regional blues and roots acts will perform this weekend in this inaugural Buffalo Riverworks festival, showcasing seven-time Blues Music Award nominee and two-time winner Vanessa Collier, as well as Miller & The Other Sinners, Gabe Stillman, Ray Barry & Friends, Sharon Bailey and the X-Statix, The Growlers Blues Band, and Tonemah.