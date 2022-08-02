[BN] Things To Do: Eden Corn Fest, a street faire in Lancaster, 14 Holy Helpers Summerfest

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

Aug. 4-11, 2022

Main events

Eden Corn Festival. 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug. 5; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 on the grounds of the American Legion Post 880, 2912 Legion Drive, Eden (directly off Route US-62). Free.

What began in the 1960s as a modest fair to promote the town has grown into a four-day festival featuring rides, food stands, a craft show with more than 100 booths, an Eden community exhibit, a three-day business trade fair and more. Thousands will flock to the town to play carnival games, watch the pet show or enjoy an obligatory ear of buttered corn at one of the area’s largest and longest-running fairs.

Jack Craft Fair. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Wilkeson Pointe, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd. Free.

“Eclectic” is the best word to describe this all-day craft fair at Wilkeson Pointe. Beneath sprawling tents, more than 100 alternative artists will showcase their designs, prints, woodwork, embroidery, soaps, stationery, candles and other handcrafted goods for sale. A combination of free drop-in workshops for adults and children, art installations, local musicians and food vendors also supplement this scenic waterfront event at the Outer Harbor. It is dog-friendly.

Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Lilly Belle Meads, 11 W. Main St., Lancaster.

Lancaster’s West Main Street will transform into a Renaissance town at this inaugural celebration in honor of National Mead Day. This fermented honey beverage was popular in medieval times, but village brewery Lilly Belle Meads is giving the drink a new life from its fruity Follow the Sun to its dark and smooth Bee Blu varieties. The first half of this festival lends itself to family-friendly fun from noon to 4 p.m., with music, turkey legs, ice cream, food trucks, cotton candy, axe throwing, street performers, DJ mixes, a water balloon toss, and tarot card readings. After 4 p.m., the faire transitions to a street party with performances from PA Line, local mead, and craft beer from 12 Gates Brewing Company, Britesmith, Gene McCarthy's Old First Ward, Eli Fish, Rusty Nickel and West Shore Brewing.

Oliver Street Art Festival and Art Fest Flea Market & Concert. Art festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Project 308 Gallery, 308 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Flea market and concert from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Old Chapel Antique & Artisan Market,172 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. Free.

North Tonawanda locals have had to be patient for the return of this favorite Oliver Street Art Festival, finally back after a two-year hiatus. It features more than 80 artist vendors, music, food and free beer tastings from Flying Bison Brewing. Just steps away, the Old Chapel Antique & Artisan Market hosts its outdoor flea market, including music from the Samuel Tambe Band on its front steps.

14 Holy Helpers Summerfest. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at 14 Holy Helpers, 1345 Indian Church Road., West Seneca. Free. Dinner tickets available in advance (14hh.org).

Highlights of this four-day festival include a meat raffle on Aug. 4, barbecue hamburger dinner and beer tent performances by Nerds Gone Wild on Aug. 5, and chicken Parmesan and music from Hit N' Run on Aug. 6. Sunday attendees will enjoy the church’s Polish platter dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. or until sold out, along with baskets, raffles, ticket games and a Kidz Zone.

Don't miss these

Bark Bash. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Knox Farm State Park, 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. Donations of $5 per car requested. Four-leggeds and their best friends will pack this pup-centric festival featuring ice cream and smokehouse food trucks, pet adoption organizations and vendors selling pet apparel, home design goodies and other gifts. Pets must be well-behaved, leashed and vaccinated to attend.

WNY VegFest. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Free. You guessed it: Vegan hot dogs, doughnuts, cupcakes, sandwiches and other plant-based goodies will fill the senses at RiverWorks. But this festival is about more than healthy bites with a lineup of yoga, cooking demos, speakers, kids’ activities and vendors.

Touch a Truck. 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Canalside, 44 Prime St., with a quiet hour from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Little ones with an interest in trucks and various vehicles will love this chance to see, touch and explore more than 30 vehicles parked on the waterfront. Giveaways and family-friendly activities are also part of this event from Explore & More, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum.

