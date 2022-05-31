[BN] Things To Do: Chris Rock, Food Truck Tuesdays and a silent disco

BY SYDNEY BUCHOLTZ

June 2-9, 2022

Main events

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets start at $46.50 (sheas.org, ticketmaster.com). Mature content.

From "Saturday Night Live" and "Everybody Hates Chris" to comedy specials "Tamborine" and "Bring the Pain," Rock’s uninhibited, raw humor is signature in his acting, directing, producing and writing. “Ego Death” is his first world tour in five years. Whether Rock will discuss the events at the Academy Awards is not known, although so far he has avoided it. "I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually — on Netflix,” Rock said at a May performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Kids Run. 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at Delaware Park, Meadow Drive Free registration (kidsrunbuffalo.com). Rain or shine.

This 34th annual family-friendly event kicks off with a morning of activities and a loop around Delaware Park. Runners arriving at 8:30 a.m. can park in the St. George Orthodox Church parking lot and surrounding streets before joining in on a variety of warm-up activities, from Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics and Amor Heritage Dance & Drums to the wellness vendors and Wegmans tent. An hour later group warm-ups begin, followed by the children’s mini-dash (ages 2-5) and a 1.8-mile family lap around Delaware Park, capped off by free snacks, refreshments, medals and trophies.

Food Truck Tuesdays. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning June 7 at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St. Free admission.

A highlight of Buffalo’s summer returns to Seneca Street each Tuesday from June 7 through Aug. 30. Cheesy Chick, Sweet Melody’s and Falafel Bar are among a rotating cast of 40 food trucks that will be parked at Larkin Square while picnickers enjoy grilled cheeses and tacos and live music. The Kensingtons will perform June 7.

Marie Hassett at Art Dialogue Gallery. Through July 8 at Art Dialogue Gallery, 5 Linwood Ave. Free admission.

Regional artist Marie Hassett ponders nature’s fleetingness in this mixed-media fiber art exhibition. Hassett repetitively stitches fibers and found objects — not unlike nest building, she said — into formed, detailed pieces and collages. “The birds represented in these works are both reminders of what has been lost and what is at risk of disappearing in the natural world,” she said in an artist statement. “I explore the complexities of our relationship to nature and the consequences of loss in its finality. The species shown here are extinct or have been threatened with extinction due primarily to human actions.” Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Don't miss these

"Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert." 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets are $20-$75 (bpo.org). The iconic symphonies of John Williams will ring throughout Kleinhans during a screening of "Star Wars: A New Hope" backed by the orchestra under the direction of Ron Spigelman. Fans will experience the intergalactic immersion they might not know they needed, simultaneously viewing Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) discovery of his destiny.

Silent Disco. 8 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago St. Admission $15 advance, $20 at the door (eventbrite.com). Ages 21 and over; ID required for entry and headphones. Throwbacks, hip-hop and EDM will soundtrack the sea of headphones at this silent dance party. The event includes specialty drinks, multi-channel music and optional bell-bottoms.

Car & Bike Show. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the Frontiersmen VFW Post 7545, 110 Elgin St., Tonawanda. Vehicles $12 pre-registration, $15 day of (vfw7545.org). This car show will transport guests back a couple of decades, sporting an array of vintage cars and pin-up girls by Elizabeth Snyder Photography. Backed by a live DJ, guests can take their shot at prizes or the 50-50 raffle and enjoy refreshments and lunch off the grill while admiring the autos.

