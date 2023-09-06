On Poloncarz and the personal lives of politicians

I made the statement a few minutes into my interview last week with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz:

“Mark, I don’t care which women you are dating and I don’t care how many women you are dating, either.”

It’s not the type of thing that usually comes up as I do my job trying to chronicle the political goings-on in Western New York. Usually I’m talking to pols about policy and politics, not dating habits.

But it needed to be said because recent news stories – written by me and others – gave readers a peek into the county executive’s personal problems in a way that he surely wishes they had not.

What started as a domestic incident that resulted in Poloncarz’s name being listed in a police report escalated after the woman who filed the police report made claims that Poloncarz directed county money to a cultural group run by another woman with whom he was in a relationship. Poloncarz has denied any impropriety.

That question about public funds in the second allegation, I explained to Poloncarz, is what made recent developments worthy of public attention – and publication.

Who the county executive, or the mayor, or members of Congress, date, hang out with or pursue romantically are certainly political fodder and interesting gossip. But they are usually none of the public’s business unless they affect governing in some way. Another exception is when there are allegations of crimes or abuse, like in the cases of former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman or former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The allegation – made by a former girlfriend – that Poloncarz played favorites with public money because of a personal relationship with the head of the Italian Cultural Center in North Buffalo is different.

It’s different because it deals with public dollars – cultural groups receive millions each year from the county budget and the process of awarding that money should be transparent, fair and free of favoritism.

It’s also different because it raises questions about ethics that are new and relevant.

Should the county executive have recused himself from the decision-making process?

Should he have disclosed the personal relationship to the other members of the county’s capital projects committee, who decide where grant funds are awarded?

Was he in a relationship with the cultural leader at the time the grant funds were awarded?

Are there guardrails for Poloncarz or other elected leaders if potential conflicts of interest arise in the awarding of public contracts in the future?

These are important questions that deserve to be answered so members of the public, who pay Poloncarz’s salary and fund his budgets, can be assured that contracts are handed out fairly and without any inside deals.

It’s easy for political reporters to get too cozy with the people we cover. After all, we depend on them for a certain amount of access and information.

The Poloncarz story is another reminder that no elected leader is “off limits” – and that as journalists, we write not for the politicians we cover, but for the taxpayers whose dollars they spend.

War of words: The low-key throwing of political elbows between Sheriff John Garcia, a Republican, and Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, a Republican-turned-Democrat, continues after Hardwick released additional details about $114,000 in missing money at the county clerk’s office.

Hardwick said he expected someone to be arrested by now because the evidence his office gave Garcia contained “dozens of smoking guns.”

Garcia pushed back last week, admonishing Hardwick in a letter and saying that “exposing evidence in the public realm in an obvious attempt to divert the news cycle is unacceptable.”

The testy relationship between the sheriff and comptroller is one that remains worth watching.

Speaking of bad blood: In the wake of the migrant crisis, the New York Daily News reports that the relationship between Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Eric Adams is downright frosty.

The two pols “mostly stayed clear of each other” on Monday while attending the West Indian American Day celebration in Brooklyn.

Veteran NYC political strategist Hank Sheinkopf was quoted as saying, “Does that indicate that a battle [between them] is happening? Yes, it does.”

Congressmen on immigration: The News’ Jerry Zremski had an interesting Q&A with Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat, and Rep. Nick Langworthy, a Republican.

The two Western New York lawmakers have divergent views on the record number of migrant families that have crossed into the country at the southern border. Zremski pushes them to go beyond the partisan sound bytes and to discuss solutions to the problem.

Cuomo comeback? Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace two years ago amid multiple scandals, is on the comeback tour.

Politico reports that Cuomo spoke before a crowd of 70 last weekend in the Hamptons, saying of the migrant crisis that leaders need to “take control of the problem. Address the problem and pay for the problem.”