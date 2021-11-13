[BN] Photography: WNY waterfalls

Nov. 13, 2021

Finding waterfalls in WNY

From the grandeur of Niagara Falls to the quiet simplicity of Eternal Flame in Chestnut Ridge Park, Autumn is a perfect time of year to explore our local parks.

The hike to the Eternal Flame has steep pathways and areas with slippery rocks. Although it may be a challenge to get to some of our area waterfalls, others, like Glen Falls, are visible from a parking lot.

Glen Falls in Williamsville has several nearby parking areas and walking trails. Akron Falls is visible from a viewing platform at the end of a short path that is clearly marked.

Of the many waterfalls in the area, few are as awe-inspiring as the three waterfalls on the Genesee River in Letchworth State Park.

Letchworth's Upper Falls, with its historic railroad bridge, is flanked by colorful trees.

Both the Upper and Middle falls in Letchworth are located along wide trails and close to parking.

Letchworth's Lower Falls, located on a well-marked trail, is a longer walk, but worth the effort.