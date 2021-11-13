 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: WNY waterfalls
0 comments

[BN] Photography: WNY waterfalls

Support this work for $1 a month

  Nov. 13, 2021

Day 301

The waterfall at the end of the creek trail at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

Finding waterfalls in WNY

Day 267

The mist from Niagara Falls rises behind the Rainbow Bridge.

From the grandeur of Niagara Falls to the quiet simplicity of Eternal Flame in Chestnut Ridge Park, Autumn is a perfect time of year to explore our local parks.

Eternal Flame falls

A hiker crosses the creek at the Eternal Flame in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

The hike to the Eternal Flame has steep pathways and areas with slippery rocks. Although it may be a challenge to get to some of our area waterfalls, others, like Glen Falls, are visible from a parking lot.

Glen Park

Glen Falls is located in Williamsville.

Glen Falls in Williamsville has several nearby parking areas and walking trails. Akron Falls is visible from a viewing platform at the end of a short path that is clearly marked.

Akron Falls

Akron Falls is located in Akron Falls Park near Akron.

Of the many waterfalls in the area, few are as awe-inspiring as the three waterfalls on the Genesee River in Letchworth State Park.

Letchworth State Park

The Upper Falls of the Genesee River resides in Letchworth State Park.

Letchworth's Upper Falls, with its historic railroad bridge, is flanked by colorful trees.

Middle Falls

A rainbow appears from the mist coming off the Middle Falls.

Both the Upper and Middle falls in Letchworth are located along wide trails and close to parking.

Letchworth Gorge Trail

The Genesee River flows over the Lower Falls in Letchworth State Park.

Letchworth's Lower Falls, located on a well-marked trail, is a longer walk, but worth the effort.

Fall Colors

Scoby Hill Dam is the site of a former turn-of-the-century hydroelectric generating facility on Cattaraugus Creek.

Scoby Hill Dam, although man-made, is also a lovely spot to view falling water and colorful leaves. If you enjoy chasing waterfalls, Western New York is good place to start.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 316

Day 316: Nov. 12. 2021 – A baby Indian rhinoceros at the Buffalo Zoo makes its public debut. The yet-to-be-named three-and-a half-week old rhino born to Tashi, weighs about 250 pounds. She was born on Oct. 16 and gains about 4 pounds a day on her mother's milk.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Baby rhino at the Buffalo Zoo

Veterans Day at Forest Lawn

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News