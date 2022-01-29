[BN] Photography: Winter wonderland

Jan. 29, 2022
A winter wonderland in Western New York
The Buffalo News' photographers were out in the snow and cold this week, looking for those iconic images that say winter in Buffalo. John Hickey captured the ice cover forming on Lake Erie near Hoover Beach, while Robert Kirkham captured the beauty of the city covered in snow.
At Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, Sharon Cantillon found families enjoying the snow, from sledding and skiing to snowmobiling.
Intrepid ice fishermen and their best friend took advantage of the cold winter weather at Sun Life Marina in Buffalo.
A small sign that spring is coming: The Buffalo Raceway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds kicked off this week. Mark Mulville captured the horses and drivers training on the snow-covered track on opening day.
The massive AK360 Campus Expansion project is progressing as the new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building takes shape. Chief photographer Derek Gee spent a windy winter day at the sight.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
