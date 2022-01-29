 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Winter wonderland
[BN] Photography: Winter wonderland

Jan. 29, 2022

Lake Erie ice cover

A look at the ice cover beginning to form on Lake Erie off Hoover Beach in Hamburg.

A winter wonderland in Western New York

The Buffalo News' photographers were out in the snow and cold this week, looking for those iconic images that say winter in Buffalo. John Hickey captured the ice cover forming on Lake Erie near Hoover Beach, while Robert Kirkham captured the beauty of the city covered in snow.

Buffalo view

A view of downtown Buffalo just before sunset as seen from the foot of Ohio Street on Tuesday.

At Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, Sharon Cantillon found families enjoying the snow, from sledding and skiing to snowmobiling.

Winter fun at Chestnut Ridge Park

Wyatt Pefley, 6, of Orchard Park goes up the rope tow while skiing with his family at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

Intrepid ice fishermen and their best friend took advantage of the cold winter weather at Sun Life Marina in Buffalo.

Ice Fishing

Layla watches the frozen hole for some fish at the Sun Life Marina in Buffalo on Monday. 

A small sign that spring is coming: The Buffalo Raceway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds kicked off this week. Mark Mulville captured the horses and drivers training on the snow-covered track on opening day.

Buffalo Raceway

Lougazi seems to smile at the cold, as he works out on the opening day of Buffalo Raceway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Buffalo Raceway is celebrating its 80th season.

The massive AK360 Campus Expansion project is progressing as the new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building takes shape. Chief photographer Derek Gee spent a windy winter day at the sight.

Albright-Knox Gundlach Construction

A view inside the new Gundlach Building under construction at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

EDAP Jan 24

Day 24: Jan. 24, 2022 - The flame flickers beneath the trickle of a waterfall encrusted in ice and buried under a fresh coat of snow at the Eternal Flame Falls in Chestnut Ridge Park.

Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

