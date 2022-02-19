 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Winter blues
[BN] Photography: Winter blues

 Feb. 19, 2022

Snow, Ice, and more 

Day 48

Day 48: Feb. 17, 2022 - Glancing east from Hamburg Street one can see the rear elevations of two homes on Sidway Street as the sun goes down in the Old First Ward.

February often takes on a blue tint. Not our moods, but the low light reflecting on the snow often adds a beautiful blue hue to the scene.

Day 49

Day 49: Feb. 18, 2022 - Volunteers work at the top of one of the turrets as the finishing touches of the Ice Castle are made in Mayville. The annual Presidents Day Weekend Winter Festival returns this weekend with KidZone activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, chainsaw carving, hockey, ice skating, an ice fishing demo and more.

Volunteers worked all week on the ice castle in Mayville, a highlight of the annual Presidents Day Weekend Winter Festival, Feb. 18-20 at Lakeside Park.

Day 47

Day 47: Feb. 16, 2022 - Oscar Kelleran of East Aurora lets his kite pull him for a vigorous ride on his skis on a snow-covered field along the banks of the Outer Harbor.

The blue winter sky reflects on the snow as a kite surfer enjoys a windy afternoon on the outer harbor.

February thaw

Michael Stewart and his son Joey look at the water and ice in Cazenovia Creek, as it flows under the Stevenson Street bridge, which was closed to traffic Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Much of Western New York remained under a flood warning from the National Weather Service this week into the weekend as swollen waterways closed many area streets and highways.

Col. Ward Pumping Station

A pair of giant wrenches inside the Col. Ward Pumping Station.

Take a look inside the Col. Ward Pumping Station, where oversized wrenches, pipes and steam pumps abound in a marvel of industrial beauty.

If you have a suggestion for an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO: 2022

Day 46

Day 46: Feb. 15, 2022 - Foreman Brian Watt, right, a worker with United Rentals, Inc., and Matt Haskins assemble sectional scaffolding on the exterior wall of a large construction project on a Benderson Developments site at 105 French Road in Cheektowaga.

Photo Series: A Closer Look

Tree of Life art glass at Darwin Martin House

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

