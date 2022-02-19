[BN] Photography: Winter blues

Feb. 19, 2022
Snow, Ice, and more
February often takes on a blue tint. Not our moods, but the low light reflecting on the snow often adds a beautiful blue hue to the scene.
Volunteers worked all week on the ice castle in Mayville, a highlight of the annual Presidents Day Weekend Winter Festival, Feb. 18-20 at Lakeside Park.
The blue winter sky reflects on the snow as a kite surfer enjoys a windy afternoon on the outer harbor.
Much of Western New York remained under a flood warning from the National Weather Service this week into the weekend as swollen waterways closed many area streets and highways.
Take a look inside the Col. Ward Pumping Station, where oversized wrenches, pipes and steam pumps abound in a marvel of industrial beauty.
