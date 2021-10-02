[BN] Photography: Welcoming October

Oct. 2, 2021

Viewing space and beyond at the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium

The state-of-the-art Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium in SUNY Buffalo State's Science and Math Complex will open to the public Oct. 8 with showings on Fridays and Saturdays. It also will host school groups and private parties, as well as other groups who can benefit from a more immersive experience.

Buffalo beats Washington Football Team, 43-21

The Buffalo Bills rolled the Washington Football Club on a beautiful fall day in Orchard Park. The Bills improved on the season to a record of 2-1.