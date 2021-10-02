 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Welcoming October
[BN] Photography: Welcoming October

Oct. 2, 2021

Star projector

The star projector displays a simulation of the stars in our solar system and the constellations. Behind the projector is a video display.

Viewing space and beyond at the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium

The state-of-the-art Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium in SUNY Buffalo State's Science and Math Complex will open to the public Oct. 8 with showings on Fridays and Saturdays. It also will host school groups and private parties, as well as other groups who can benefit from a more immersive experience.

Birth of the solar system

A video plays from the digital projectors on the half spherical overhead screen. Videos run 35-50 minutes. This image shows the birth of the solar system.
The Planetarium

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium is opening Oct. 8 at SUNY Buffalo State College in their Science and Math Complex.

Buffalo beats Washington Football Team, 43-21

Hyde interception

Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) celebrates his interception with teammate Taron Johnson during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills rolled the Washington Football Club on a beautiful fall day in Orchard Park. The Bills improved on the season to a record of 2-1.

Stefon's reach

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) reaches out for a pass as he is defended by Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Moss on the move

Running back Zack Moss (20) finds yards against Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first quarter.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

— Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Summer BBQ

Pit masters Jud Nietopski, left, and Malaki Tatko grill chicken at their roadside Krolick's BBQ stand along Route 16 in Chaffee. Mopping the sauce on the chicken halves during the charcoal grilling process creates a lot of smoke and steam.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

