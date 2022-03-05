 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: War in Ukraine
[BN] Photography: War in Ukraine

March 5, 2022

The region comes together for Ukraine

Ukrainian mass

Rev. Marijan Procyk presides over a rosary service at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Buffalo on Feb. 24, 2022. Local Ukrainians prayed for peace and an end to the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Rally for Ukraine

Viktor Nonyak, of Amherst, holds a sign during a rally in support of Ukraine at Niagara Square in Buffalo on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Western New Yorkers came together to pray for and support those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ash Wednesday

Kindergartner Matthew Gorczyca smiles after getting his ashes along with his classmates at OLV Elementary School during the Ash Wednesday Mass at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Christians all over Western New York observed Ash Wednesday on March 2. News Chief Photographer Derek Gee captured the annual observance at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

Honoring our colleague

St. Francis Nichols Hockey

St. Francis goaltender Jack Zuchlewski is presented the first annual Miguel Rodriguez outstanding goaltender award by Buffalo News photographer James P. McCoy and MMA Director Pete Schnieder after an overtime loss to Nichols for the Section VI private school hockey final at  Harborcenter on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. 

Buffalo News photographers James P. McCoy and Harry Scull Jr. were on hand for the area high school boys hockey championships at the LECOM Harborcenter to award the first annual Miguel Rodriguez outstanding goaltender award. The award was named in memory of "Miggy," The News' high school sports reporter who died Jan. 31 at age 47. 

If you have a suggestion for an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO: 2022

Old County Hall lit for Ukraine

Old Erie County Hall at 92 Franklin St. is lit in blue and gold in support of Ukraine.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

