[BN] Photography: War in Ukraine

March 5, 2022
The region comes together for Ukraine
Western New Yorkers came together to pray for and support those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ash Wednesday
Christians all over Western New York observed Ash Wednesday on March 2. News Chief Photographer Derek Gee captured the annual observance at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.
Honoring our colleague
Buffalo News photographers James P. McCoy and Harry Scull Jr. were on hand for the area high school boys hockey championships at the LECOM Harborcenter to award the first annual Miguel Rodriguez outstanding goaltender award. The award was named in memory of "Miggy," The News' high school sports reporter who died Jan. 31 at age 47.
If you have a suggestion for an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
#EVERYDAYAPHOTO: 2022
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
MORE PHOTO FEATURES
Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.