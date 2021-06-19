 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: The lengths we go to
[BN] Photography: The lengths we go to

 June 19, 2021

Nik Wallenda

From high wire to Blue Angels

Buffalo News photographers were very busy this week covering events in Western New York. From Nik Wallenda's high-wire walk, to the New York Yankees playing the Blue Jays, to the Blue Angels over downtown, just to name a few highlights.

Blue Angels

It takes more than just showing up to make the photographs that appear each day in The News. It takes planning, patience, coordination, situational awareness and, of course, incredible talent. Derek Gee and Mark Mulville started to prepare on Tuesday for Nik Wallenda's walk that was set for Thursday.

rooftop

Derek made a "selfie" Thursday morning as he set up his remote cameras on the rooftop where Wallenda would end his walk. That afternoon, five stories above the campus of D'Youville College on the West Side of Buffalo, the daredevil nimbly walked across a 320-foot wire.

Nick Wallenda dg

The starting location was the top of the Montante Library building and ended at the new Health Professions Hub,  where Derek's remotes were set up.

Blue angels

Mark Mulville stands at the Outer Harbor on Friday to photograph the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they practiced. On Thursday, Mark, Robert Kirkham and others also photographed the Blue Angels as they raced through the sky over Buffalo preparing for the inaugural Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show.

Blue Angels in Buffalo

The New York Yankees were in town this week to play the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field. The Blue Jays have made Sahlen Field their temporary home for part of the 2021 season, but for three nights this week Buffalo was a Yankees' town.

Blue Jays Yankees

Harry Scull Jr. and James P. McCoy were on deck to bring you photos of the three-night series, from fans in the stands, to game action . . .

Josh Allen

. . . and, of course, Josh Allen's ceremonial first pitch on the final night.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 170

Day 170: June 19, 2021 - Bells left by cancer survivors  are a fixture on Canalside's Commercial Street bridge, which is called the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Bridge of Hope. It was dedicated in 2016.

Nik Wallenda's historic walk over Niagara Falls

Smiles: Nik Wallenda at D'Youville College

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

