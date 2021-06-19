[BN] Photography: The lengths we go to

June 19, 2021
From high wire to Blue Angels
Buffalo News photographers were very busy this week covering events in Western New York. From Nik Wallenda's high-wire walk, to the New York Yankees playing the Blue Jays, to the Blue Angels over downtown, just to name a few highlights.
It takes more than just showing up to make the photographs that appear each day in The News. It takes planning, patience, coordination, situational awareness and, of course, incredible talent. Derek Gee and Mark Mulville started to prepare on Tuesday for Nik Wallenda's walk that was set for Thursday.
Derek made a "selfie" Thursday morning as he set up his remote cameras on the rooftop where Wallenda would end his walk. That afternoon, five stories above the campus of D'Youville College on the West Side of Buffalo, the daredevil nimbly walked across a 320-foot wire.
The starting location was the top of the Montante Library building and ended at the new Health Professions Hub, where Derek's remotes were set up.
Mark Mulville stands at the Outer Harbor on Friday to photograph the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they practiced. On Thursday, Mark, Robert Kirkham and others also photographed the Blue Angels as they raced through the sky over Buffalo preparing for the inaugural Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show.
The New York Yankees were in town this week to play the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field. The Blue Jays have made Sahlen Field their temporary home for part of the 2021 season, but for three nights this week Buffalo was a Yankees' town.
Harry Scull Jr. and James P. McCoy were on deck to bring you photos of the three-night series, from fans in the stands, to game action . . .
. . . and, of course, Josh Allen's ceremonial first pitch on the final night.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
