[BN] Photography: The beauty of living in Western New York

Sept. 25, 2021

#EveryDayAPhoto moves from summer to fall

The autumnal equinox is the halfway point between the longest and shortest days of the year. It is a signal of the beginning of fall.

With every change of the season, I am reminded of the beauty of our daily photographs that are featured in #EveryDayAPhoto.

Simple, yet beautiful, images that record the beauty around us and become a diary of our changing seasons.

From summer flowers to fall leaves, vivid sunsets to misty sunrises, the photographers at The Buffalo News capture the beauty of living in Western New York.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please contact me at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography