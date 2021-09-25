 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: The beauty of living in Western New York
0 comments

[BN] Photography: The beauty of living in Western New York

Support this work for $1 a month

   Sept. 25, 2021

Day 261

Day 261: Sept. 18, 2021 - The beacon atop the 1839 Buffalo Lighthouse glows as the sky settles into a deep shade of orange as daylight drifts away after sunset.

#EveryDayAPhoto moves from summer to fall

The autumnal equinox is the halfway point between the longest and shortest days of the year. It is a signal of the beginning of fall. 

Day 264

Day 264: Sept. 21, 2021 - Zinnias in Marina Goody's garden in the Town of Pendleton.

With every change of the season, I am reminded of the beauty of our daily photographs that are featured in #EveryDayAPhoto.

Day 265

Day 265: Sept. 22, 2021 - A row of chairs at the Niagara Falls Country Club provides the perfect place to view the valley overlooking the Niagara River, the village of Lewiston and Toronto in the distance.

Simple, yet beautiful, images that record the beauty around us and become a diary of our changing seasons.

Day 266

Day 266: Sept, 23, 2021 - A waterlily reflects in the lily pond at Reinstein Woods in Cheektowaga.

From summer flowers to fall leaves, vivid sunsets to misty sunrises, the photographers at The Buffalo News capture the beauty of living in Western New York.

Day 260

Day 260: Sept. 17, 2021 - A bright Hawkweed stands out against the green background at Amherst State Park in Amherst.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please contact me at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 270

Day 268: Sept. 25, 2021 - A golden leaf rests on a weathered bench at Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Photo Series: A Closer Look

Photo Series: As We See It

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News