[BN] Photography: Swearing in the first female governor of New York State
[BN] Photography: Swearing in the first female governor of New York State

Aug. 28, 2021

Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore swears in Kathy Hochul as New York's governor as her husband Bill Hochul holds a Bible during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol.

Kathy Hochul takes ceremonial oath of office as 57th governor of New York

News photographer Harry Scull Jr. was in Albany to document the historic swearing in of New York State's first woman governor, Kathy Hochul. Hochul, a Hamburg native, became the the state's 57th governor after Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down Monday night. You can see more photos of the ceremony here.

Governor Kathy Hochul

Reporters and photographers watch as New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore swears in Kathy Hochul as New York's first woman governor.

Hazy, hot and humid

wild art Wendt Beach

Eric Schuh of Lakeview surfs on Lake Erie at Wendt Beach Park in Derby. 

It's been a hot and humid week! News photographer Sharon Cantillon searched for people trying to beat the heat at area beaches along Lake Erie.  

wild art Wendt Beach

Annabelle Chaples, 4, carries all her beach paraphernalia as she lags behind her family heading toward Wendt Beach.

Buffalo State students move in

1019286399 McCoy Local Buffalo State move in day

America Gonzalez, left, helps her sister Alesia Martinez with her bags during move-in day at SUNY Buffalo State.

Local colleges are welcoming back students for the 2021-22 fall semester. News photographer James P. McCoy was at SUNY Buffalo State College to capture new freshman moving into their dorm rooms

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Old globe

Day 240: Aug. 28, 2021 - A worn finial that caps the fence near the entrance of Sweeney Cemetery on Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda takes on the likeness of a globe.

