[BN] Photography: Swearing in the first female governor of New York State

Aug. 28, 2021

Kathy Hochul takes ceremonial oath of office as 57th governor of New York

News photographer Harry Scull Jr. was in Albany to document the historic swearing in of New York State's first woman governor, Kathy Hochul. Hochul, a Hamburg native, became the the state's 57th governor after Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down Monday night. You can see more photos of the ceremony here.

Hazy, hot and humid

It's been a hot and humid week! News photographer Sharon Cantillon searched for people trying to beat the heat at area beaches along Lake Erie.

Buffalo State students move in

Local colleges are welcoming back students for the 2021-22 fall semester. News photographer James P. McCoy was at SUNY Buffalo State College to capture new freshman moving into their dorm rooms.