[BN] Photography: Striving to be the best
[BN] Photography: Striving to be the best

 March 13, 2021

 

Driven by the Wind

News photographer recognized for his work

Recently the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) announced the winners of its 2020 regional clip contest. Harry Scull Jr. of The Buffalo News was named the top photographer from a long list of talented professionals for the New York-International region. The real winners are our readers who see the talent and dedication of our staff photographers every day.

Sports Highlights

The monthly news clip contest is one of the most popular and long-standing of NPPA contests. Scull, best known for his sports photography, covered many other important stories over the last year.

covers-1.jpg

Early in the pandemic, he introduced us to several area residents who were suddenly unemployed due to Covid-19 restrictions. The stark portraits reveal the pain and determination of his subjects. Scull also highlighted area sail races.

Picture Page Perfection

All our photographers are constantly looking for interesting stories to share with you. Above are a few of the picture pages that Scull documented: the migration of area birds, a milkman's return to his delivery route during the pandemic, outdoor adventures and the Springville auction. I hope you enjoy looking back at some of his work from 2020.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 71

Day 71: March 12, 2021 - Kennedy Gregoire, 7, of East Aurora soaks in the sun and warm breeze as she stands on an ice mound at Hamburg Beach.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

