[BN] Photography: Striving to be the best

March 13, 2021
News photographer recognized for his work
Recently the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) announced the winners of its 2020 regional clip contest. Harry Scull Jr. of The Buffalo News was named the top photographer from a long list of talented professionals for the New York-International region. The real winners are our readers who see the talent and dedication of our staff photographers every day.
The monthly news clip contest is one of the most popular and long-standing of NPPA contests. Scull, best known for his sports photography, covered many other important stories over the last year.
Early in the pandemic, he introduced us to several area residents who were suddenly unemployed due to Covid-19 restrictions. The stark portraits reveal the pain and determination of his subjects. Scull also highlighted area sail races.
All our photographers are constantly looking for interesting stories to share with you. Above are a few of the picture pages that Scull documented: the migration of area birds, a milkman's return to his delivery route during the pandemic, outdoor adventures and the Springville auction. I hope you enjoy looking back at some of his work from 2020.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
