[BN] Photography: Spring snow and more

The Hollywood Theater opened April 19, 1926, and will be celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. Once the place for big bands, vaudeville, live performances and first-run movies, it closed in 1992. The Gernatt Family of Companies bought it in 1997 and turned it over to the Gowanda Area Redevelopment Corp., which turned ownership over to the nonprofit Gowanda's Historic Hollywood Theater in 2003. Fundraising and renovations are almost done.