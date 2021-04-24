[BN] Photography: Spring snow and more

April 24, 2021
The snow's back, but only for a day
Western New Yorkers woke up to a record setting blanket of snow on Wednesday, shattering an 87-year-old record.
The National Weather Service measured 3.1 inches at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which easily beat the 1.3 inches that fell in 1934, according to meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.
"I don’t think it’s a record too many of us were excited to break, but we did," Hitchcock said.
The total amount of snow at the airport for the storm starting Tuesday night was 4.6 inches, but that wasn't the most snow in the area. The honors go to Clarence Center and Williamsville, where 5 inches were recorded as of 7 a.m.
The Aquarium of Niagara highlighted their newest stars, juvenile penguins Jules and Smitty, who celebrated their one-year hatch days on April 15 and 18, respectively. They are the first chicks to hatch at the aquarium in more than 14 years.
The Hollywood Theater opened April 19, 1926, and will be celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. Once the place for big bands, vaudeville, live performances and first-run movies, it closed in 1992. The Gernatt Family of Companies bought it in 1997 and turned it over to the Gowanda Area Redevelopment Corp., which turned ownership over to the nonprofit Gowanda's Historic Hollywood Theater in 2003. Fundraising and renovations are almost done.
The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is well along with its $80 million renovations that began in 2019. Two major areas are expected to be finished by the end of June.
