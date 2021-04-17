 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Spring is in the air
[BN] Photography: Spring is in the air

April 17, 2021

Spring is blooming

It is a perfect time to go out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Derek Gee takes us on a walk to see cherry blossoms in bloom at the Japanese Garden at the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy behind the Buffalo History Museum.

Morning dew

The cherry blossoms are in bloom at the Japanese Garden maintained by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy behind the Buffalo History Museum, marking a colorful rite of spring.

Sharon Cantillon captured the beauty of the cherry blossoms in full bloom around Mirror Lake at Forest Lawn.

Forrest Lawn

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom around Mirror Lake at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Mark Mulville brought us to Buffalo's Polonia for a scaled-down 2021 Dyngus Day Parade on April 5.

Dyngus Day Parade

A street vendor gets drenched as people enjoy the Dyngus Day Parade on Broadway in Buffalo.

Harry Scull Jr. captured the 2021 spring tradition of Friday night football, as teams throughout Western New York have returned to competition.

Friday night lights

A view of the Orchard Park press box during the second half action between Clarence and Orchard Park high schools on April 9.

Find your new spring traditions: a walk in the park, a socially distanced night at a high school football game or explore the many area outdoor gardens.

If you would like to see more photos for each of our highlighted photos, please follow the links.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 100

Day 100: April 10, 2021 - Flowering pussy willows at sunrise line the bike path near Transit Road in East Amherst.

The Empire State Beef Classic was held at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Balloon Masters in Buffalo delivered 165 Balloon Buddies to residents at Autumn View Health Care Facility.

The Western New York Land Conservancy is trying to purchase 200 acres in South Valley. It has named the land the Allegany Wildlands.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

