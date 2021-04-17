[BN] Photography: Spring is in the air

April 17, 2021
Spring is blooming
It is a perfect time to go out and enjoy the great outdoors.
Derek Gee takes us on a walk to see cherry blossoms in bloom at the Japanese Garden at the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy behind the Buffalo History Museum.
Sharon Cantillon captured the beauty of the cherry blossoms in full bloom around Mirror Lake at Forest Lawn.
Mark Mulville brought us to Buffalo's Polonia for a scaled-down 2021 Dyngus Day Parade on April 5.
Harry Scull Jr. captured the 2021 spring tradition of Friday night football, as teams throughout Western New York have returned to competition.
Find your new spring traditions: a walk in the park, a socially distanced night at a high school football game or explore the many area outdoor gardens.
If you would like to see more photos for each of our highlighted photos, please follow the links.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The Empire State Beef Classic was held at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.
Balloon Masters in Buffalo delivered 165 Balloon Buddies to residents at Autumn View Health Care Facility.
The Western New York Land Conservancy is trying to purchase 200 acres in South Valley. It has named the land the Allegany Wildlands.
MORE PHOTO FEATURES
Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.