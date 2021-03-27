[BN] Photography: Spring is here

March 27, 2021

March moments

Spring has arrived, or so the calendar says. We are starting to see birds return and buds open. This week The Buffalo News photographers have captured many scenes of the changing season.

Sharon Cantillon captured this fisherman enjoying the spring weather at Scoby Dam in Springville. I like how the photograph captures both the power of the water and solitude of the lone fisherman.

James P. McCoy was out early for a cup of coffee and stopped at the base of the South Grand Island bridges to photograph the sunrise. The reflection in the still Niagara River is magical.

John Hickey captured the New York Power Authority boat Breaker II removing the ice boom from Lake Erie, a sure sign that warmer weather is on its way. I like how the angles of the Bird Island Pier frame the boat and ice boom in the background.