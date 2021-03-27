 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Spring is here
[BN] Photography: Spring is here

 March 27, 2021

Erie Basin Marina

Erie Basin Marina

March moments

Spring has arrived, or so the calendar says. We are starting to see birds return and buds open. This week The Buffalo News photographers have captured many scenes of the changing season.

Gone Fishing

Sharon Cantillon captured this fisherman enjoying the spring weather at Scoby Dam in Springville. I like how the photograph captures both the power of the water and solitude of the lone fisherman.

Sunrise reflection

James P. McCoy was out early for a cup of coffee and stopped at the base of the South Grand Island bridges to photograph the sunrise. The reflection in the still Niagara River is magical.

Bird Island Pier

John Hickey captured the New York Power Authority boat Breaker II removing the ice boom from Lake Erie, a sure sign that warmer weather is on its way. I like how the angles of the Bird Island Pier frame the boat and ice boom in the background.

Sunset on Bullis Road

We have experienced beautiful sunrises and sunsets this week. On his way home, Robert Kirkham made this image of the sun setting over Bullis Road in the Town of Elma. Proof that beauty is all around us if we just take the time to look.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 82

Day 82: March 23, 2021 - The "Flat Man" sculpture is seen against a brilliant sunset on Lake Erie at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

A Closer Look: Explore Western New York's landmarks

One-of-a-kind Celtic designs in a South Buffalo church

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

