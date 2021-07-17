[BN] Photography: Shark Girl

July 17, 2021

As We See It

A new series by The Buffalo News photography staff will take a fresh look at local landmarks with each of our photographers offering his or her unique perspective. This week, we are featuring Shark Girl.

Shark Girl is the strangely charming, hilarious and often misunderstood creation by artist Casey Riordan. It is Riordan's first public sculpture. While Shark Girl might appear sorrowful or lonely, there is also a comic element to this half-fish, half-girl sculpture that waits patiently for someone to sit next to her.

Since she came ashore at Canalside, she has become an Instagram favorite for visitors. Shark Girl is part of the public art collection of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.