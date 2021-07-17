 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Shark Girl
[BN] Photography: Shark Girl

 July 17, 2021

Shark Girl

Shark Girl at Canalside has a small bug in her teeth, Thursday, May 27, 2021. 

As We See It

A new series by The Buffalo News photography staff will take a fresh look at local landmarks with each of our photographers offering his or her unique perspective. This week, we are featuring Shark Girl.

As We See It: Shark Girl

Shark Girl sits alone waiting for visitors.

Shark Girl is the strangely charming, hilarious and often misunderstood creation by artist Casey Riordan. It is Riordan's first public sculpture. While Shark Girl might appear sorrowful or lonely, there is also a comic element to this half-fish, half-girl sculpture that waits patiently for someone to sit next to her.

As We See It: Shark Girl

Terri Campbell of Buffalo takes a photo with her cellphone of friends Quentin Schroeder and Lauren Moon who came here to visit from Philadelphia. Campbell said that it has become a tradition to photograph out-of-town guests with the popular attraction.

Since she came ashore at Canalside, she has become an Instagram favorite for visitors. Shark Girl is part of the public art collection of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

As We See It: Shark Girl

Shark Girl is one of Buffalo's most quirky attractions and sometimes the loneliest.

Please check out the Sunday edition of the Buffalo News to see more unique angles on Shark Girl.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 195

Day 195: July 14, 2021 - A white horse enjoys a lazy day in a field next to a barn on Jewett Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora.

Chris' NY Sandwich Co.

Paula's Donuts adds new location

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

