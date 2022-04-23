 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Save the Sullivans

  • Updated
  • 0
    April 23, 2022

USS The Sullivans

Only a portion of the name was visible at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Thursday, April 14, 2022. 

Save The Sullivans

As crews worked to right the USS The Sullivans, Buffalo News photographers Derek Gee and Mark Mulville spent time photographing the progress at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

USS The Sullivans

The USS The Sullivans is listing after taking on water, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

It’s unlikely the USS The Sullivans will sink from the breach in her hull, but it will take time to make preliminary fixes.

Sullivans

The recovery operation continues at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. 

The Coast Guard estimated the ship had more than 3 million gallons of water inside. Crews from an industrial diving company were attempting to get to areas of the ship that remained full of water to seal up the areas as the water is removed.

The Sullivans Diving

A lift helps commercial diver Robert "Turbo" Dorato into the water as he dives on the USS The Sullivans at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park in Buffalo Thursday, April 21, 2022. 

There’s only one way to locate the breach or breaches: by putting divers in the water to see the damage for themselves. Once the magnitude of the problem is determined, the divers will play a role in stabilizing the ship and then either patch or plug the hole or holes in the hull.

The Sullivans Diving

Commercial diver Robert "Turbo" Dorato looks for holes in the side of the USS The Sullivans, Thursday, April 21, 2022. 

