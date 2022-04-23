[BN] Photography: Save the Sullivans

As crews worked to right the USS The Sullivans, Buffalo News photographers Derek Gee and Mark Mulville spent time photographing the progress at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.
It’s unlikely the USS The Sullivans will sink from the breach in her hull, but it will take time to make preliminary fixes.
The Coast Guard estimated the ship had more than 3 million gallons of water inside. Crews from an industrial diving company were attempting to get to areas of the ship that remained full of water to seal up the areas as the water is removed.
There’s only one way to locate the breach or breaches: by putting divers in the water to see the damage for themselves. Once the magnitude of the problem is determined, the divers will play a role in stabilizing the ship and then either patch or plug the hole or holes in the hull.
Only a portion of the name was visible at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, Thursday, April 14, 2022.