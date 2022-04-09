 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Play ball!

  April 9, 2022

 

Buffalo Bisons win on opening day at Sahlen Field

A bin of batting practice baseballs at Sahlen Field.

Baseball fans were treated to a beautiful spring day as the Buffalo Bisons opened their season at home with a 3-2 win over the Iowa Cubs.  Buffalo News photographer Harry Scull Jr. was there to capture all of the action and events for the start of the 2022 season. 

Buffalo Bisons baseball

The Buffalo Bisons play the Iowa Cubs during the fifth inning on opening day at Sahlen Field.

Honoring RJ

Rick Jeanneret night

Legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret is honored with a ceremony and a banner unveiled in the rafters before the game against the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center.

The Buffalo Sabres honored longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret before a game against the Nashville Predators on April 1.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 99

Day 99: April 9, 2022 - The Buffalo skyline is framed by clouds on a early spring day.

Sap season is sweet at Randalls Heritage Maple

A Closer Look: The Twentieth Century Club

A Closer Look: Warren Hull House

Photos: Firefighters attend Getzville Rapid Intervention Training (GRIT)

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

