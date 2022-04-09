[BN] Photography: Play ball!

April 9, 2022

Buffalo Bisons win on opening day at Sahlen Field

Baseball fans were treated to a beautiful spring day as the Buffalo Bisons opened their season at home with a 3-2 win over the Iowa Cubs. Buffalo News photographer Harry Scull Jr. was there to capture all of the action and events for the start of the 2022 season.

Honoring RJ

The Buffalo Sabres honored longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret before a game against the Nashville Predators on April 1.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.