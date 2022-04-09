[BN] Photography: Play ball!

April 9, 2022
Buffalo Bisons win on opening day at Sahlen Field
Baseball fans were treated to a beautiful spring day as the Buffalo Bisons opened their season at home with a 3-2 win over the Iowa Cubs. Buffalo News photographer Harry Scull Jr. was there to capture all of the action and events for the start of the 2022 season.
Honoring RJ
The Buffalo Sabres honored longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret before a game against the Nashville Predators on April 1.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
