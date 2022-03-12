[BN] Photography: 'One more day, one more week, one more month'

March 12, 2021
'Never quit'
In midsummer of 2021, photographer Harry Scull Jr., who covers sports on a regular basis, reached out to me about a Facebook post he read. "On August 9th Dennis Crawley Jr. announced on Facebook and to the world that he was diagnosed with ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This news has hit me hard. I have had the pleasure of covering Coach Crawley at Depew over the years. I would like the opportunity to tell his story."
Harry reached out to the coach and his family to ask if they would consider allowing him to photograph them. "Dennis and his family welcomed me into their home with open arms to tell their story." Once the Crawley's agreed, Harry spoke with writer Sean Kirst about working with him to share the story. 'One more day, one more week, one more month': A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS.
For the last several months, Harry has attended baseball games, golf outings, family gatherings, fundraisers and doctor's appointments. He has gracefully documented the joys and the struggles through photographs and videos as the family navigates a very difficult and uncertain future. Dennis Crawley's fight with ALS.
The story of Dennis Crawley is powerful and inspirational, best wrapped up in the three words he teaches his players: "Never give up."
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
