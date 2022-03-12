 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: 'One more day, one more week, one more month'
[BN] Photography: 'One more day, one more week, one more month'

  March 12, 2021

Giving the signal

Dennis Crawley signals the catcher while coaching the 15 & 16 year old Aces team at Lou Gehrig Amherst Park in East Amherst on Sept. 11, 2021. 

'Never quit'

In midsummer of 2021, photographer Harry Scull Jr., who covers sports on a regular basis, reached out to me about a Facebook post he read. "On August 9th Dennis Crawley Jr. announced on Facebook and to the world that he was diagnosed with ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This news has hit me hard. I have had the pleasure of covering Coach Crawley at Depew over the years. I would like the opportunity to tell his story." 

I have ALS

Dennis Crawley gives his wife, Jennifer, a grateful kiss at a fundraiser on Oct. 23, 2021. 

Harry reached out to the coach and his family to ask if they would consider allowing him to photograph them. "Dennis and his family welcomed me into their home with open arms to tell their story." Once the Crawley's agreed, Harry spoke with writer Sean Kirst about working with him to share the story. 'One more day, one more week, one more month': A new kind of 'Iron Horse' confronts ALS.

Treatments

Dennis Crawley receives an injection of Tofersen from Dr. Bennett Myers at Dent Neurologic Institute on Sept. 17, 2021. Tofersen is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy being evaluated for the potential treatment of SOD1-ALS.

For the last several months, Harry has attended baseball games, golf outings, family gatherings, fundraisers and doctor's appointments. He has gracefully documented the joys and the struggles through photographs and videos as the family navigates a very difficult and uncertain future. Dennis Crawley's fight with ALS

Stairs

Dennis Crawley makes his way up the stairs to use the bathroom at his home as the family dog, Rocco, watches. The family is preparing to move into a single-level home that will be more accessible to Crawley as the challenges caused by ALS become more difficult to manage.

The story of Dennis Crawley is powerful and inspirational, best wrapped up in the three words he teaches his players: "Never give up."

Dennis Crawley on stair

Dennis Crawley grips a cane that is decorated with logos of his beloved New York Yankees as he rests on the stairs of his home.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 65

Day 65: March 6, 2022 - Curling stones lined up on one of the rinks at Buffalo RiverWorks cast a set of similar shadows.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

