[BN] Photography: On deck at Cave of the Winds

Feb. 20, 2021

Cave of the Winds Winter Experience

One of my favorite things to do in Western New York is visit Niagara Falls, the Cave of the Winds in particular. Standing near the rushing water on a warm July day is exhilarating. The winter experience is a whole new way to enjoy the falls. Of course you are not as close to the rushing water as in summertime but the experience is still the thrill of a lifetime.

Sharon Cantillon visited this week and photographed its winter beauty, from ice formations to families taking selfies in front of one of the two viewing decks.

In many of her photos the rainbows appear to be at arm's reach. If you would rather not brave the cold you can look through the many photos Cantillon put together in our gallery Cave of the Winds Winter Experience.

A rainbow veils tourists on the observation tower that extends out over Niagara Gorge at Prospect Point. Just one more opportunity to explore our area and enjoy the beauty of winter.