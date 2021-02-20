 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: On deck at Cave of the Winds
[BN] Photography: On deck at Cave of the Winds

Feb. 20, 2021

Cave of the Winds Winter Experience offers visitors an opportunity to view the splendor of Niagara Falls from its lower decks.

One of my favorite things to do in Western New York is visit Niagara Falls, the Cave of the Winds in particular. Standing near the rushing water on a warm July day is exhilarating. The winter experience is a whole new way to enjoy the falls. Of course you are not as close to the rushing water as in summertime but the experience is still the thrill of a lifetime.

A rainbow falls on the ice formations at the bottom of the American Falls.

Sharon Cantillon visited this week and photographed its winter beauty, from ice formations to families taking selfies in front of one of the two viewing decks.

Bronislava Evrard takes a selfie with her daughters Mila, 9, left, and Anna, 6, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The family moved from France to NYC.

In many of her photos the rainbows appear to be at arm's reach. If you would rather not brave the cold you can look through the many photos Cantillon put together in our gallery Cave of the Winds Winter Experience.

A rainbow veils tourists on the observation tower that extends out over Niagara Gorge at Prospect Point. Just one more opportunity to explore our area and enjoy the beauty of winter.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 49

Day 49: Feb. 18, 2021 - The Richardson-Olmsted Complex with its iconic towers, where Hotel Henry recently announced it was closing due to a steep drop in business amid the pandemic.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

