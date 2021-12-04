 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography newsletter: 'Tis the season
[BN] Photography newsletter: 'Tis the season

  Dec. 4, 2021

everydayaphoto wind

Waves splash over the breakwall on the Outer Harbor on a windy afternoon.

It's beginning to look a lot like...

The calendar now says December and our weather has started to turn cold and blustery. December also signals 'tis the season.

Canalside ice reopens

Operations manager Joe Petrie and ice technician Tyler Delaney use a Zamboni, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, to prepare the ice surface for the Ice at Canalside.

The Canalside ice rink reopened Friday, Nov. 26. The rink was closed last year due to the pandemic. Stop by and enjoy the activities from skating to hot chocolate or just take in the fun from one of the bridges that overlook the ice.

Holiday market

Jillian Cannan, on ladder, and Colleen Pandy fine tune the lights at Loaded Lumber Creative Studio's Holiday Market on South Park which opened recently to give visitors a taste of holiday European style markets.

Holiday markets have opened throughout Western New York. Shoppers can find unique gifts and treats in a festive outdoor setting. Check out a holiday market near you.

Day 339

Delaware Park is covered with a light dusting of snow, creating a winter wonderland.

A light dusting of snow helps to turn our area parks into winter wonderlands. It's the perfect place for a brisk walk or the opportunity take in the beauty of the changing seasons.

Out for a walk

Sara Langston takes her daughter Piper, 19 months, and dog Mia for a morning walk.

As much as I dread cold weather, I love seeing fresh snow. It makes even the coldest day feel fresh, I look forward to seeing all the great winter images our photographers will be sharing with you as winter begins here in Western New York.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 338

Day 338: Dec. 4, 2021 – Tugboats bring a section of the ice boom up the Buffalo River near the naval park heading to the Outer Harbor.

The Police Apartments (former police headquarters)

Filming 'The Last Dance' in Orchard Park

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

