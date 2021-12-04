[BN] Photography newsletter: 'Tis the season

Dec. 4, 2021
It's beginning to look a lot like...
The calendar now says December and our weather has started to turn cold and blustery. December also signals 'tis the season.
The Canalside ice rink reopened Friday, Nov. 26. The rink was closed last year due to the pandemic. Stop by and enjoy the activities from skating to hot chocolate or just take in the fun from one of the bridges that overlook the ice.
Holiday markets have opened throughout Western New York. Shoppers can find unique gifts and treats in a festive outdoor setting. Check out a holiday market near you.
A light dusting of snow helps to turn our area parks into winter wonderlands. It's the perfect place for a brisk walk or the opportunity take in the beauty of the changing seasons.
As much as I dread cold weather, I love seeing fresh snow. It makes even the coldest day feel fresh, I look forward to seeing all the great winter images our photographers will be sharing with you as winter begins here in Western New York.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
