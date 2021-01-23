[BN] Photography newsletter: The making of the stadium editions

Jan. 23, 2021
Celebrating the Bills with stadium editions
Buffalo went 25 years without a playoff game and an entire season without fans. When it became clear that our football fortunes were changing the staff at The Buffalo News wanted to create something memorable. No better way to do that than to publish a live special edition to hand out to fans as they left the stadium after the AFC wild-card game. That special section was so successful we decided to do again for the next game. Both front pages from our stadium editions are available for purchase from the BN Store.
Creating this stadium edition sounded great as we were planning it. Until, we back-timed from the start of the game to figure out the deadline for photos. Taking photographs is the fun part, meeting a very tight deadline can be stressful.
I assigned photographers James P. McCoy, Harry Scull Jr. and Sharon Cantillon to photograph the game and fans, with photographer John Hickey roaming downtown Buffalo to get fans celebrating on Chippewa Street and in front of City Hall. Chief Photographer Derek Gee stepped up to be the on-site stadium editor, the toughest place to be on deadline. The photo team couldn't get much better. We also had two runners, who turned out to be the key to our success. They needed to move fast from the press box (located on the 200 level) to the stadium's front rows (near the field) to pick up the photographers' memory cards and race back to the press box for Gee to download and file the images. One runner reported at the end of the game that his step meter recorded over 9.5 miles.
We knew we wanted to dedicate one full page to fans returning to the stadium, and the deadline for those pages was nearly 45 minutes before the game even started. Thank goodness Bills fans show up early and happy.
The real deadline crunch for my team was the cover photo and inside story photos that needed to be on the page and ready to go to press 15 minutes after the game started in order to get the paper printed and delivered back to the stadium. Here is our timeline from the moment the game started: 7 minutes for the runner to go from the photographer shooting photos to the press box, 3 minutes to download and file, another 3 minutes on my end to edit and select the images, leaving the photographers about 3 minutes from the start of the game to make a cover shot! Not easy, but we did it!
Back at The News the presses rolled out 8,500 copies, then news staff loaded them on trucks and delivered the final copies in time for joyful fans to grab on their way out.
It takes teamwork to get to the playoffs. It takes an equally dedicated team to create a very special live edition printed in time for the fans to take home after the game. From the field to the press room to the photographers and the drivers, everyone did an outstanding job.
It may have been nerve-racking but seeing people smiling and holding up their copy of the paper as they left was very rewarding.
Go Bills!
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
