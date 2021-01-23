[BN] Photography newsletter: The making of the stadium editions

We knew we wanted to dedicate one full page to fans returning to the stadium, and the deadline for those pages was nearly 45 minutes before the game even started. Thank goodness Bills fans show up early and happy.

The real deadline crunch for my team was the cover photo and inside story photos that needed to be on the page and ready to go to press 15 minutes after the game started in order to get the paper printed and delivered back to the stadium. Here is our timeline from the moment the game started: 7 minutes for the runner to go from the photographer shooting photos to the press box, 3 minutes to download and file, another 3 minutes on my end to edit and select the images, leaving the photographers about 3 minutes from the start of the game to make a cover shot! Not easy, but we did it!

Back at The News the presses rolled out 8,500 copies, then news staff loaded them on trucks and delivered the final copies in time for joyful fans to grab on their way out.

It takes teamwork to get to the playoffs. It takes an equally dedicated team to create a very special live edition printed in time for the fans to take home after the game. From the field to the press room to the photographers and the drivers, everyone did an outstanding job.