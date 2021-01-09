[BN] Photography newsletter for Jan. 9, 2021: Bills fans make me wanna shout

Jan. 9, 2021

Here's to you Bills fans

I spent most of my professional career in Washington, D.C. During that time I was fortunate to cover the Washington Football Team when they were really good. I honestly thought they had the greatest fans in football.

Then, I moved to Buffalo.

I have never seen fans as jubilant, as loyal, as outspoken, or as willing to sit outside in the worst conditions to support their team. You all are amazing. To all my friends back in Washington, even if you never watch football, you need to respect the fans of the Buffalo Bills. They are always there to cheer on their team, year after year after year.

Bills fans show up at the airport late at night to welcome their team home, they hang banners at City Hall here and they've waited in line to get Covid-19 tests so they can attend today's playoff game.