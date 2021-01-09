[BN] Photography newsletter for Jan. 9, 2021: Bills fans make me wanna shout

Jan. 9, 2021
Here's to you Bills fans
I spent most of my professional career in Washington, D.C. During that time I was fortunate to cover the Washington Football Team when they were really good. I honestly thought they had the greatest fans in football.
Then, I moved to Buffalo.
I have never seen fans as jubilant, as loyal, as outspoken, or as willing to sit outside in the worst conditions to support their team. You all are amazing. To all my friends back in Washington, even if you never watch football, you need to respect the fans of the Buffalo Bills. They are always there to cheer on their team, year after year after year.
Bills fans show up at the airport late at night to welcome their team home, they hang banners at City Hall here and they've waited in line to get Covid-19 tests so they can attend today's playoff game.
This week, I asked Mark Mulville and Harry Scull Jr. to go through our files and pull a Bills fans through the years gallery together. What they found were years of joyful, loyal fans. I usually ask our galleries be no more than 20 images, but this one is over 100 and that was a tough edit. I think you will enjoy it. So here's to you Bills fans. Let's go Buffalo!
We also created a collection of all our Bills galleries old and recent, so they are easy to find.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
--Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
