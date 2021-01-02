[BN] Photography newsletter for Jan. 2, 2021: My favorite photographs of 2020

Jan. 2, 2021
Selections from The News' director of photography
Every year, I ask my staff to select their favorite photographs. It is always rewarding to see the great work they do every day. This year was no exception. They made incredible images during a challenging time.
Since 2009, I have been making an image a day for myself. This was my inspiration for starting our #EveryDayAPhoto feature. My photographs are made for me, it is my way of taking a deep breath and appreciating my surroundings. As I started to select my personal favorite photos from this year, it caused me to reflect on how different the year has been for many of us. While the staff photographers continued to go out daily during the pandemic to cover our community, I started to work from home. My evening walks downtown after work or sunrise photos of the skyline came to an end, as my phone use sky rocketed and the time spent in front of my computer monitors lengthened. We all adjusted.
Before I share my own photos, I wanted to share one photo from each of our photographers and explain why that image speaks to me. The choices may not be the newsiest or even their best image or the work they are most known for. They are images that make me smile, bring hope, reflect on events or recall the day when things changed.
Let me start with the above, the staff portrait taken in our studio. They are standing on a floor of their full page photographs that have appeared in the paper.
--Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
At the stroke of midnight, Buffalo rings in the new year with fireworks and a ball drop. This year, chief photographer Derek Gee was working the late-night shift to capture the annual celebration. His image is so hopeful and cheerful; it was the first image in our 2020 #EveryDayAPhoto gallery:
Sharon Cantillon covered several major stories this year: the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, work being done on three area hospital Covid-19 floors and most recently she shared one family’s challenges with remote learning. However, the one image that makes me smile every time I see it is the Buffalo Zoo’s baby sea lion Toni, swimming upside down straight toward the camera:
Harry Scull Jr. is well known for his high school sports coverage. I chose this image from a cheerleader competition in March as one of my favorites from the year. I like the peak action, the intensity of their moves; it brings the viewer right there for a front-row seat:
Robert Kirkham was working the evening of March 13 when the shutdown was announced. He instinctively went for a walk to the Theatre District where he photographed a Shea's patron as he walked away from the empty theater. Its quiet loneliness speaks of the tough weeks and months to come:
As the shutdowns went into place, schools shifted to remote learning, and proms and graduations were canceled; it was a senior year like no other. Mark Mulville went on a mission to photograph graduating seniors across Western New York. Before his journey ended, he had traveled more than 2,000 miles and made portraits of more than 320 students. I love this image of the Amherst senior standing with his prized cello on the school steps as a late spring snow starts to fall:
One of my favorite Election Day photos from 2020 was made by John Hickey in the early morning outside a polling place in Niagara County. Voters standing respectfully apart to socially distance, while waiting their turn to go inside to cast their vote:
Finally, the Bills. So many great action photos to choose from, but this image by James P. McCoy of Josh Allen pointing upward captures so much more. In what has become a remarkable season both on and off the field, Bills fans have donated more than $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital in the name of Josh Allen's grandmother.
In the past, my daily photos were made on my commute to work, walks at lunch, drives along the water and going to events on weekends. They have always been my way of slowing down and appreciating the beauty around us every day.
This year, most of my photographs were made in my backyard or on walks in the neighborhood as I worked from home. Like so many, I cut my own hair, baked more often and gardened more than ever. I also tried to continue to appreciate the sunrise and flowers as they changed with the seasons. I selected a few of my photographs from 2020 that reflect a few of the many changes I experienced.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
