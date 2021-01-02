[BN] Photography newsletter for Jan. 2, 2021: My favorite photographs of 2020

Selections from The News' director of photography

Since 2009, I have been making an image a day for myself. This was my inspiration for starting our #EveryDayAPhoto feature. My photographs are made for me, it is my way of taking a deep breath and appreciating my surroundings. As I started to select my personal favorite photos from this year, it caused me to reflect on how different the year has been for many of us. While the staff photographers continued to go out daily during the pandemic to cover our community, I started to work from home. My evening walks downtown after work or sunrise photos of the skyline came to an end, as my phone use sky rocketed and the time spent in front of my computer monitors lengthened. We all adjusted.