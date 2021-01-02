 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography newsletter for Jan. 2, 2021: My favorite photographs of 2020
Jan. 2, 2021

The Buffalo News Staff Photographer

The staff together in the studio, from left: Mark Mulville, John Hickey, Sharon Cantillon, James P. McCoy, Robert Kirkham, Derek Gee and Harry Scull Jr.

Selections from The News' director of photography

Every year, I ask my staff to select their favorite photographs. It is always rewarding to see the great work they do every day. This year was no exception. They made incredible images during a challenging time.

Since 2009, I have been making an image a day for myself. This was my inspiration for starting our #EveryDayAPhoto feature. My photographs are made for me, it is my way of taking a deep breath and appreciating my surroundings. As I started to select my personal favorite photos from this year, it caused me to reflect on how different the year has been for many of us. While the staff photographers continued to go out daily during the pandemic to cover our community, I started to work from home. My evening walks downtown after work or sunrise photos of the skyline came to an end, as my phone use sky rocketed and the time spent in front of my computer monitors lengthened. We all adjusted.

Before I share my own photos, I wanted to share one photo from each of our photographers and explain why that image speaks to me. The choices may not be the newsiest or even their best image or the work they are most known for. They are images that make me smile, bring hope, reflect on events or recall the day when things changed.

Let me start with the above, the staff portrait taken in our studio. They are standing on a floor of their full page photographs that have appeared in the paper.

--Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

. . .

At the stroke of midnight, Buffalo rings in the new year with fireworks and a ball drop. This year, chief photographer Derek Gee was working the late-night shift to capture the annual celebration. His image is so hopeful and cheerful; it was the first image in our 2020 #EveryDayAPhoto gallery:

Happy New Year

Fireworks explode behind the Electric Tower to ring in the new year Jan. 1, 2020.

. . .

Sharon Cantillon covered several major stories this year: the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, work being done on three area hospital Covid-19 floors and most recently she shared one family’s challenges with remote learning. However, the one image that makes me smile every time I see it is the Buffalo Zoo’s baby sea lion Toni, swimming upside down straight toward the camera:

Meet Toni

Toni, then a 7-month-old baby sea lion, was a new darling at the Buffalo Zoo. From Jan. 7.

. . .

Harry Scull Jr. is well known for his high school sports coverage. I chose this image from a cheerleader competition in March as one of my favorites from the year. I like the peak action, the intensity of their moves; it brings the viewer right there for a front-row seat:

Cheerleader Championships

Niagara Wheatfield cheerleaders perform during the Section VI Championships at Starpoint High School.

. . .

Robert Kirkham was working the evening of March 13 when the shutdown was announced. He instinctively went for a walk to the Theatre District where he photographed a Shea's patron as he walked away from the empty theater. Its quiet loneliness speaks of the tough weeks and months to come:

Covid-19 shut down

A man who chose not to be identified leaves the box office March 13, 2020, after getting a refund at Shea's Performing Arts Center. "Hello, Dolly" was canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

. . .

As the shutdowns went into place, schools shifted to remote learning, and proms and graduations were canceled; it was a senior year like no other. Mark Mulville went on a mission to photograph graduating seniors across Western New York. Before his journey ended, he had traveled more than 2,000 miles and made portraits of more than 320 students. I love this image of the Amherst senior standing with his prized cello on the school steps as a late spring snow starts to fall:

A salute to the Seniors of 2020

Amherst High School senior Benjamin Mekinulov at the school May 8.

. . .

One of my favorite Election Day photos from 2020 was made by John Hickey in the early morning outside a polling place in Niagara County. Voters standing respectfully apart to socially distance, while waiting their turn to go inside to cast their vote:

Election day 2020

The line flowed steadily into Grace Lutheran Church in Niagara Falls as voters showed up on Election Day to cast votes Nov. 3.

. . .

Finally, the Bills. So many great action photos to choose from, but this image by James P. McCoy of Josh Allen pointing upward captures so much more. In what has become a remarkable season both on and off the field, Bills fans have donated more than $1 million to Oishei Children's Hospital in the name of Josh Allen's grandmother.

Josh Allen honors his grandmother

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to the sky after scoring a touchdown in a 44-34 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8 in Orchard Park. His grandmother passed away the day before.

. . .

In the past, my daily photos were made on my commute to work, walks at lunch, drives along the water and going to events on weekends. They have always been my way of slowing down and appreciating the beauty around us every day.

This year, most of my photographs were made in my backyard or on walks in the neighborhood as I worked from home. Like so many, I cut my own hair, baked more often and gardened more than ever. I also tried to continue to appreciate the sunrise and flowers as they changed with the seasons. I selected a few of my photographs from 2020 that reflect a few of the many changes I experienced.

. . .

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 363 (copy)

Day 363: Dec. 28, 2020 - A snowy scene at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park.

VIEW MORE PHOTOS

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

