[BN] Photography newsletter: AFC East champs
[BN] Photography newsletter: AFC East champs

  Jan. 15, 2021

AFC East Champs

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) jump into the stands at the end of the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

AFC EAST CHAMPS!

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 27-10 to win the AFC East title on Sunday. News photographers James P. McCoy and Harry Scull Jr. were there to bring you all the action.

Allen to Diggs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) can't gets his foot down in bounds for the touchdown as he nearly strikes a second time as he is defended by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Keeping warm

Infrared heaters glow orange in the club level seats during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Scrambling man

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) steps away from a diving New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips (93) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Beauty below freezing at Niagara Falls

During the recent cold snap, photographer Derek Gee ventured out to capture Niagara Falls and its surroundings covered in icy beauty.

Niagara Falls ice

With temperatures just barely in the double-digits, a layer of ice coats just about everything surrounding Niagara Falls in a view from Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO: 2022

Day 15

Day 15: Jan. 15, 2022 - A life-sized cutout of Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen in the window of Allentown Pizza, which has added "Josh" and "#17" to its sign.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

