 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: March Madness in Buffalo
0 comments

[BN] Photography: March Madness in Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

  March 19, 2021

March Madness

Upset in the making

The Richmond Spiders bench erupts after a basket late in the second half of the game with Iowa at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday.
Vermont head coach John Becker

Vermont head coach John Becker covers his face after an Arkansas basket during the second half of a round one NCAA college basketball game at KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
The slam

Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) slam dunks in the first half at KeyBank Center in Buffalo Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament made its way back to Buffalo this week. Basketball fans from across the country packed the seats at KeyBank Center for all the action.

A Closer Look: The Peter A. Porter Mansion in Niagara Falls

Porter Mansion

The Peter A. Porter Mansion on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls Friday, March 11, 2022. The Tatler Club, a women's social club in Niagara Falls, owns the historic building, which dates to 1876 and is in line for $235,000 in Niagara River Greenway funding toward a planned $339,000 repair and renovation project.
Leaded glass

The original leaded glass above the entryway door of the Peter A. Porter Mansion in Niagara Falls.
Salve

The latin word "Salve," which means "hello," is built into the floor of the entryway door at the Porter Mansion.

The Peter A. Porter Mansion on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls dates to 1876. It is owned by the Tatler Club, a women's social club that started in 1925. The historic building is in line for $235,000 in Niagara River Greenway funding, expected to contribute toward a planned $339,000 repair and renovation project.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 72 (copy)

A cardinal rests on a tree branch at South Park in Buffalo.

VIEW MORE 2022 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Buffalo Bulls prepare to face Lady Vols in Tennessee

Getting ready for Plantasia at Hamburg Fairgrounds

The Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade

Inmates train service dogs for veterans

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News