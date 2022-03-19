[BN] Photography: March Madness in Buffalo

March 19, 2021

March Madness

The first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament made its way back to Buffalo this week. Basketball fans from across the country packed the seats at KeyBank Center for all the action.

A Closer Look: The Peter A. Porter Mansion in Niagara Falls

The Peter A. Porter Mansion on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls dates to 1876. It is owned by the Tatler Club, a women's social club that started in 1925. The historic building is in line for $235,000 in Niagara River Greenway funding, expected to contribute toward a planned $339,000 repair and renovation project.