[BN] Photography: Maid of the Mist kicks off new season

May 1, 2021
Maid of the Mist kicks off its 136th season
It was a cloudy and rainy day as News Chief Photographer Derek Gee put on his poncho Thursday and photographed the opening of the Maid of the Mist for its 136th season in Niagara Falls. The two new electric boats are named for longtime Maid of the Mist Chairman James V. Glynn and electricity pioneer Nikola Tesla.
Back to school
Briyana Hardy, a sophomore at South Park High School, gets ready for her first day back at school in more than a year on Monday, April 26. The past year has been very hard on Briyana, who says she is a very social person and a hands-on learner. She's glad to be going back and will be participating in hybrid learning. Since September, Buffalo News award-winning photojournalist Sharon Cantillon has followed Briyana and her younger brother James, who spent most of the school year participating in full-time remote learning. James, 6, went back to school full time on March 22.
M&T unveils its new tech hub
M&T Bank this week unveiled its state-of-the-art tech hub, which occupies several floors of Seneca One, as well as sprawling multilevel space on the ground level. A Tech Academy aims to offer educational opportunities both inside and outside the company.
– Mark Mulville, staff photographer
