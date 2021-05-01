 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Maid of the Mist kicks off new season
May 1, 2021

Maid of the Mist opens

Passengers get soaked as they take in Niagara Falls aboard the all-electric ship Nikola Tesla during the first run of the season for the Maid of the Mist on Thursday, April 29.

Maid of the Mist kicks off its 136th season

It was a cloudy and rainy day as News Chief Photographer Derek Gee put on his poncho Thursday and photographed the opening of the Maid of the Mist for its 136th season in Niagara Falls. The two new electric boats are named for  longtime Maid of the Mist Chairman James V. Glynn and electricity pioneer Nikola Tesla.

Briyana Hardy goes back to school

Briyana Hardy, a sophomore at South Park High School gets ready for her first day back to school in more than a year, Monday, April 26, 2021.

Back to school

Briyana Hardy, a sophomore at South Park High School, gets ready for her first day back at school in more than a year on Monday, April 26. The past year has been very hard on Briyana, who says she is a very social person and a hands-on learner. She's glad to be going back and will be participating in hybrid learning. Since September, Buffalo News award-winning photojournalist Sharon Cantillon has followed Briyana and her younger brother James, who spent most of the school year participating in full-time remote learning. James, 6, went back to school full time on March 22.

M&T Bank Tech Hub

For each seat at a desk or traditional workstation, there is a seat in an informal workspace, which also includes an arcade on the lower level of the new M&T Bank Tech Hub at Seneca One, which is completed and ready for employees.

M&T unveils its new tech hub

M&T Bank this week unveiled its state-of-the-art tech hub, which occupies several floors of Seneca One, as well as sprawling multilevel space on the ground level. A Tech Academy aims to offer educational opportunities both inside and outside the company.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please email ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Mark Mulville, staff photographer

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

#EverydayAPhoto Vines

Vines grow on a brick building in Gowanda.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

