[BN] Photography: Mahoney Office Building and Mercyhurst Forensic anthropology lab

Oct. 9, 2021
Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building
News photographer Sharon Cantillon toured the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court St. downtown that was erected 1928-1932. Architects of the neoclassical monumental building with art deco ornamentation were E.B. Green and Sons with Albert Hart Hopkins. The building was named for a local powerful state legislator who served for nearly 30 years. Walter J. Mahoney then became a State Supreme Court judge. In 1930, the building's cornerstone was laid by then-governor Franklin D. Roosevelt. The building was auctioned Oct. 7.
The dead tell tales: Real-life lessons at mysterious crime scene
A team from the Forensic and Biological Anthropology Department at Mercyhurst University who specialize in studying the long dead assisted the Chautauqua County sheriff, New York State Police, FBI and the Lakewood-Busti Police Department after two bodies were discovered along a trail in the Town of Portland. They have helped document the crime scene, recover the remains and now are trying to identify both victims.
