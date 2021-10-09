 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Mahoney Office Building and Mercyhurst Forensic anthropology lab
 Oct. 9, 2021

Closer Look Mahoney Building

The Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court St. in Buffalo was erected 1928-1932.

Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building

News photographer Sharon Cantillon toured the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court St. downtown that was erected 1928-1932. Architects of the neoclassical monumental building with art deco ornamentation were E.B. Green and Sons with Albert Hart Hopkins. The building was named for a local powerful state legislator who served for nearly 30 years. Walter J. Mahoney then became a State Supreme Court judge. In 1930, the building's cornerstone was laid by then-governor Franklin D. Roosevelt. The building was auctioned Oct. 7.

Closer Look Mahoney Building

In 1930, the cornerstone was laid by then-governor Franklin Delano Roosevelt. This is the south side of the building with the front entrance.
Closer Look Mahoney Building

This is the front entrance of the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building.
Closer Look Mahoney Building

A fourth floor office door.

The dead tell tales: Real-life lessons at mysterious crime scene

Mercyhurst Forensic anthropology lab

Huddled around a light table in the lab to examine dental and scull X-rays are from left, Ann McCracken, Kat Klein, Professor Joe Adserias-Garriga, Ph.D., and Victoria Cattano in the Department of Applied Forensic Sciences lab at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.

A team from the Forensic and Biological Anthropology Department at Mercyhurst University who specialize in studying the long dead assisted the Chautauqua County sheriff, New York State Police, FBI and the Lakewood-Busti Police Department after two bodies were discovered along a trail in the Town of Portland. They have helped document the crime scene, recover the remains and now are trying to identify both victims.  

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Bliss Family Farm corn maze

An aerial view of the Bliss Family Farm Corn Maze on Maple Grove Road in Delevan.

Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

