[BN] Photography: Mahoney Office Building and Mercyhurst Forensic anthropology lab

Oct. 9, 2021

Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building

News photographer Sharon Cantillon toured the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court St. downtown that was erected 1928-1932. Architects of the neoclassical monumental building with art deco ornamentation were E.B. Green and Sons with Albert Hart Hopkins. The building was named for a local powerful state legislator who served for nearly 30 years. Walter J. Mahoney then became a State Supreme Court judge. In 1930, the building's cornerstone was laid by then-governor Franklin D. Roosevelt. The building was auctioned Oct. 7.

