[BN] Photography: Loving what we do
[BN] Photography: Loving what we do

 March 20, 2021

Day 81

A jogger enjoys the brisk weather and brilliant sunshine along the boardwalk at Canalside in Buffalo.

Best of Photojournalism

If the events of 2020 showed us anything, it is that visual storytelling is an important part of covering our community. Our photographers showed the frustrations of remote learning for area families and brought you inside area hospitals' Covid-19 floors. They covered the Buffalo Bills' exciting season and continued our popular #EveryDayAPhoto.

First place General News

News photographer Sharon Cantillon won First Place General News honors for her coverage of the Hardy family as they acclimated to remote learning.

This week, the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) announced winners of its annual Best of Photojournalism contest. I am so happy to report that News staff photographer Sharon Cantillon was awarded the national honor of First Place in General News for her coverage of the Hardy family as they acclimated to remote learning. Her sensitive and stark photos of the Hardy family’s trials reveals a family doing their best to navigate remote learning. View more photos here: Meet the Hardys.

Winning pages

NPPA also recognized The Buffalo News for Picture Editing, based on a portfolio of our pages from the year. The picture editing categories recognize individuals and publications that practice excellence in visual storytelling. I am humbled and honored to be named Picture Editor of the Year. It is a reflection of all the incredible work of our staff photographers. The News was also recognized with a first place award in team editing for the work of Terry Lew, Cathaleen Curtiss and Vince Chiaramonte.

Honorable Mention General News Page

The loneliest graduation ever. One by one the graduates of International Prep walked in to the auditorium wearing their cap and gown to pick up their diploma. The process took five long days.

It is always rewarding to be recognized, but for us, it is a labor of love and passion for what we do. We look forward to covering our community and bringing you more great photography in 2021.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 79

Day 79: March 20, 2021 - A man fishes in the Cattaraugus Creek at the Scoby Dam in Springville.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

