[BN] Photography: Loving what we do

March 20, 2021

Best of Photojournalism

If the events of 2020 showed us anything, it is that visual storytelling is an important part of covering our community. Our photographers showed the frustrations of remote learning for area families and brought you inside area hospitals' Covid-19 floors. They covered the Buffalo Bills' exciting season and continued our popular #EveryDayAPhoto.

This week, the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) announced winners of its annual Best of Photojournalism contest. I am so happy to report that News staff photographer Sharon Cantillon was awarded the national honor of First Place in General News for her coverage of the Hardy family as they acclimated to remote learning. Her sensitive and stark photos of the Hardy family’s trials reveals a family doing their best to navigate remote learning. View more photos here: Meet the Hardys.