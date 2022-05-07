[BN] Photography: Longtime News photographer James P. McCoy retires

May 6, 2022

For nearly four decades, photographer James P. McCoy has focused on Western New York, covering everything from the Buffalo Bills to breaking news – food to features. He retired this week from The Buffalo News.

I wanted to share with you a few of my favorite photographs taken by Jim over the years. The first is the now infamous "wide right" image of Scott Norwood walking off the field after missing what would have been the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl XXV.

Jim was always willing to jump in and do what needs to be done. While covering the Bills during the 2021 NFL playoffs, he would troubleshoot on the run to get photos to his editors on deadline, often staying late to capture an iconic image. One of my favorites is of a dejected Stefon Diggs standing alone on the field in Kansas City after the Bills lost the AFC championship. Jim wrote a first person account of how he captured this moment.

In 2017, Jim was the subject of a "day in the life" video that showed fans what it's like to cover an NFL football game, from morning to night (and in the rain).

Over the years, Jim has won awards from the National Press Photographers Association, the Society of News Design and Associated Press Sports Editors. Jim may be best known for his sports photography. However, in 2019 he stepped out of his comfort zone to create “Portraits of Western New York,” an award-winning series that focused on everyday people in the region, highlighting their unique personalities and interests.

Enjoy your much-deserved retirement, Jim. We will miss you.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story, a subject for "As We See It" or a photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

