[BN] Photography: Longtime News photographer James P. McCoy retires

  • Updated
        May 6, 2022

38 years of focusing on Western New York

The leap

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles over Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on a play that defined the 38-20 statement victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021.

For nearly four decades, photographer James P. McCoy has focused on Western New York, covering everything from the Buffalo Bills to breaking news – food to features. He retired this week from The Buffalo News. 

waiting for help

A man waits for help on the roof of his flooded car on Main Street near Hertel after a sudden downpour in the summer of 1987 flooded the road under a railroad bridge.

I wanted to share with you a few of my favorite photographs taken by Jim over the years. The first is the now infamous "wide right" image of Scott Norwood walking off the field after missing what would have been the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl XXV.

Wide Right

Dave Meggett of the New York Giants runs on the field to celebrate winning the Super Bowl as Scott Norwood walks away with his head down after missing the now infamous "wide right" field goal.

Jim was always willing to jump in and do what needs to be done. While covering the Bills during the 2021 NFL playoffs, he would troubleshoot on the run to get photos to his editors on deadline, often staying late to capture an iconic image. One of my favorites is of a dejected Stefon Diggs standing alone on the field in Kansas City after the Bills lost the AFC championship. Jim wrote a first person account of how he captured this moment.

Stefon Diggs watching the celebration

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs watches the Chiefs celebrate their AFC championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 24, 2021.

In 2017, Jim was the subject of a "day in the life" video that showed fans what it's like to cover an NFL football game, from morning to night (and in the rain).

mccoyvidstill (copy)

News photographer James P. McCoy on the job in Cincinnati.

Over the years, Jim has won awards from the National Press Photographers Association, the Society of News Design and Associated Press Sports Editors. Jim may be best known for his sports photography. However, in 2019 he stepped out of his comfort zone to create “Portraits of Western New York,” an award-winning series that focused on everyday people in the region, highlighting their unique personalities and interests.

Portraits of Western New York

Derrick Norman #27 and Richard Peterson #25, better know as the Bills Chefs, have been friends since high school and have been the "Bills Chefs" for over 20 years.

Enjoy your much-deserved retirement, Jim. We will miss you.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story, a subject for "As We See It" or a photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 127

Day 127: May 7, 2022 - A Red Fox takes a pause to get a scent as it hunts in a wooded forest in Elma.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

