[BN] Photography: Introducing a new photo series

May 8, 2021
Introducing a new photo series
"As We See It" is a new series by the Buffalo News photography staff. The series is a fresh look at a local landmark with each of our photographers offering their own unique perspective.
The marina and its observation tower are benchmarks of the city's waterfront revitalization. Started in 1970 and opened in 1974, the marina was created by connecting a 110-year-old breakwall to the mainland and building a 3,300-foot-long peninsula with 700,000 cubic yards of excavated fill.
The 76-foot observation tower is visible to boaters 5 miles away. Designed by James Renaldo and engineered by Norman DiDonato of DiDonato Renaldo Associates of Buffalo, it offers a modern counterpoint to the landmark 1833 lighthouse nearby.
At the top of the tower's 83 steps, viewers get what may be the city's most dramatic link between land and water – a panoramic view of the downtown skyline on one hand and a vista across Lake Erie on the other.
Is there a landmark you think would make an interesting "As We See it" feature? Please send your suggestions to ccurtiss@buffnews.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
#EVERYDAYAPHOTO
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Daily life on Mallards Dairy Farm in Cuba, N.Y.
A before look at the 2021 Decorators' Show House
MORE PHOTO FEATURES
Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.