 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: Introducing a new photo series
0 comments

[BN] Photography: Introducing a new photo series

Support this work for $1 a month

 May 8, 2021

Sunset

Introducing a new photo series

"As We See It" is a new series by the Buffalo News photography staff. The series is a fresh look at a local landmark with each of our photographers offering their own unique perspective.

Looking upward

First up: The observation tower at the Erie Basin Marina

An aerial view

The marina and its observation tower are benchmarks of the city's waterfront revitalization. Started in 1970 and opened in 1974, the marina was created by connecting a 110-year-old breakwall to the mainland and building a 3,300-foot-long peninsula with 700,000 cubic yards of excavated fill.

Erie Basin Marina observation tower

The 76-foot observation tower is visible to boaters 5 miles away. Designed by James Renaldo and engineered by Norman DiDonato of DiDonato Renaldo Associates of Buffalo, it offers a modern counterpoint to the landmark 1833 lighthouse nearby. 

The stairs

At the top of the tower's 83 steps, viewers get what may be the city's most dramatic link between land and water – a panoramic view of the downtown skyline on one hand and a vista across Lake Erie on the other.

City views

Is there a landmark you think would make an interesting "As We See it" feature? Please send your suggestions to ccurtiss@buffnews.com. I look forward to hearing from you.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 128

Day 128: May 8, 2021 - Petals from a flowering crab apple tree cover the ground after a rain shower.

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Daily life on Mallards Dairy Farm in Cuba, N.Y.

Mallards Dairy Farm

A before look at the 2021 Decorators' Show House

Grace Millard Knox House

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News