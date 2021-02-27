 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Images from our community
Greenleaf Allentown development

The view of Allen Street Hardware from a window in a building that was once the Brinks Armored Car depot but was more recently occupied by a dentist who lived in the apartment and used the building to house a classic car collection.

Feb. 27, 2021

I would like to share a few of the stories our photographers have been working on. Their work is informative, honest and heartfelt.

Dispatches from the Front Line

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon and reporter Tim O’Shei have been shadowing medical workers on the job since spring. As we near the one-year mark of the pandemic, we will be publishing a series called “Dispatches from the Front Line.” This report, from the medical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center, is the first in this series. While they were there they witnessed firsthand the trauma and heartbreak that health care workers and families face daily.

Cantillon reflected on her experience, "I had never seen anyone code before and I never witnessed anyone die either. As Tim O’Shei and I were covering the ICU at Buffalo General, a Covid patient’s heart stopped, they brought her back, but she coded again, and this time she didn’t make it. Seeing all this, the photographer in me just took over and I tried to cover what was happening while still being respectful of the patient and the finality of the situation. It wasn’t until about 15 minutes after it was over that I started to feel an overwhelming sense of emotion. Tears filled my eyes as I thought about this woman and the agony of her family."

Learning in the pandemic

Andrea and Kyle Smith take pictures of their children Phineas, 9, Bennett 7, and Jensen 4, on the first day of school Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

As part of a Buffalo News project on education during the pandemic, photographer Harry Scull Jr. and reporter Barb O'Brien spent time capturing images of the Smith family of Arcade – Dad Kyle, Mom Andrea and their three sons, Phineas, Bennett and Jensen – as they forged their way through the school year during the Covid-19 pandemic. The story will appear in Sunday's paper. Please sit down with your cup of coffee and take it all in.

Scull had this to say about photographing the Smith family, "With school beginning and the Covid-19 pandemic in full force I wanted to show readers what it was like for a family to deal with distant learning. The Smith family from Arcade allowed me full access to their daily life. Andrea is a high school English teacher at Pioneer where two of her sons attend the elementary school, while the third is in preschool. I personally enjoyed watching and photographing their father Kyle working with them in the basement (set up as a school room) on the days when they were not at school."

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

EVERYDAYPHOTO

Day 58: Feb. 27, 2021 - Water from the melting snow creates a mirror image on a sidewalk at Fort Niagara State Park as the sun sets over Lake Ontario.

See photos of the Cave of the Winds Winter Experience, which offers visitors an opportunity to view the splendor of Niagara Falls from its lower decks. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through March 31.

When the U.S. Geological Survey posted a photo to Facebook showing a close-up view of a long-ago Niagara Falls, it naturally made us wonder: How much has our natural wonder changed over the years? Niagara Falls: Then and Now.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

