[BN] Photography: Images from our community

Dispatches from the Front Line

Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon and reporter Tim O’Shei have been shadowing medical workers on the job since spring. As we near the one-year mark of the pandemic, we will be publishing a series called “ Dispatches from the Front Line .” This report, from the medical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center, is the first in this series. While they were there they witnessed firsthand the trauma and heartbreak that health care workers and families face daily.

Cantillon reflected on her experience, "I had never seen anyone code before and I never witnessed anyone die either. As Tim O’Shei and I were covering the ICU at Buffalo General, a Covid patient’s heart stopped, they brought her back, but she coded again, and this time she didn’t make it. Seeing all this, the photographer in me just took over and I tried to cover what was happening while still being respectful of the patient and the finality of the situation. It wasn’t until about 15 minutes after it was over that I started to feel an overwhelming sense of emotion. Tears filled my eyes as I thought about this woman and the agony of her family."