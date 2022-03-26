[BN] Photography: Greetings from Buffalo

March 26, 2021

Sharing iconic photographs of WNY

We recently assembled 10 iconic images of Buffalo to create "Greetings from Buffalo" a collection of beautiful notecards. Each image in the collection was thoughtfully created by Buffalo News staff photographers.

The images selected are from our most popular galleries such as "As We See It" and #EveryDayAPhoto.

They are nostalgic, modern and historic landmarks throughout our city, carefully and creatively captured by Buffalo News photographers.

From the Theatre District to the Peace Bridge, few cities have so many historic and beautiful buildings and landmarks. I hope you enjoy our collection and share the beauty of Buffalo with your friends and family.