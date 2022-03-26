 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Greetings from Buffalo
  March 26, 2021

As We See It Shark Girl

Shark Girl photographed as part of our “As We See It” series. Shark Girl was created by artist Casey Riordan in 2013. Shark Girl was one of the first public art initiatives for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and can be seen at Canalside.

Sharing iconic photographs of WNY

We recently assembled 10 iconic images of Buffalo to create "Greetings from Buffalo" a collection of beautiful notecards. Each image in the collection was thoughtfully created by Buffalo News staff photographers.

#everydayaphoto lobby clock central terminal KIRKHAM

Buffalo's old Central Terminal is famous for many things, including the clock in the middle of the grand lobby.

The images selected are from our most popular galleries such as "As We See It" and #EveryDayAPhoto.

City Hall

Light trails from passing cars are reflected in the wet pavement on Court Street in a view looking west on Court Street toward Niagara Square.

They are nostalgic, modern and historic landmarks throughout our city, carefully and creatively captured by Buffalo News photographers.

Theatre District night skyline

The entrance to the Theatre District on Main Street is one of Buffalo's most scenic vantages.

From the Theatre District to the Peace Bridge, few cities have so many historic and beautiful buildings and landmarks. I hope you enjoy our collection and share the beauty of Buffalo with your friends and family.

skyline aerial

The steeple of St. Michaels against the Buffalo skyline as the sun sets.
Greetings from Buffalo

This 10-pack of notecards features stunning images captured by the award-winning photo journalists of The Buffalo News. The notecards and other cool things are available at The Buffalo News Store

Please take a look at the links below of our photo collections from this week. I especially like the festive St. Patrick's Day Parades and A Closer Look: The Twentieth Century Club.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 80

Day 80: March 21, 2022 - A United States flag flutters in the wind as the sun sets at the American Veterans WWII memorial in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

VIEW MORE 2022 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 2022 return of the St. Patrick's Day parade

Sap season is sweet at Randalls Heritage Maple

A Closer Look: The Twentieth Century Club

Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" arrives at Shea's

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

