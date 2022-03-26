[BN] Photography: Greetings from Buffalo

March 26, 2021
Sharing iconic photographs of WNY
We recently assembled 10 iconic images of Buffalo to create "Greetings from Buffalo" a collection of beautiful notecards. Each image in the collection was thoughtfully created by Buffalo News staff photographers.
The images selected are from our most popular galleries such as "As We See It" and #EveryDayAPhoto.
They are nostalgic, modern and historic landmarks throughout our city, carefully and creatively captured by Buffalo News photographers.
From the Theatre District to the Peace Bridge, few cities have so many historic and beautiful buildings and landmarks. I hope you enjoy our collection and share the beauty of Buffalo with your friends and family.
This 10-pack of notecards features stunning images captured by the award-winning photo journalists of The Buffalo News. The notecards and other cool things are available at The Buffalo News Store.
Please take a look at the links below of our photo collections from this week. I especially like the festive St. Patrick's Day Parades and A Closer Look: The Twentieth Century Club.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.