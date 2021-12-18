 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Getting into the holiday spirit
[BN] Photography: Getting into the holiday spirit

Day 340

Berries on a tree in Delaware Park are covered with a light dusting of snow.

  Dec. 18, 2021

The weather outside is frightful

everydayaphoto wind

Waves splash over the breakwall on the Outer Harbor on a windy afternoon.

OK. Not really. Other than the recent windstorms, we have had a week of unseasonably warm weather.

Day 339

Delaware Park is covered with a light dusting of snow, creating a winter wonderland. A deciduous conifer whose lacy needles turn russet-red in the fall stands out against the fresh snow.

To help get into the holiday spirit, I am sharing a few snow and seasonal photographs from this month that might have been overlooked.

Day 350

Shoppers look for gifts at the Loaded Lumber holiday market in Buffalo.

Throughout Western New York, holiday markets have popped up. They are festive places to take a stroll and check out artisan crafts, holiday foods and seasonal drinks from the area.

Pine needles

Snow collects on the pine needles of a tree at Elma Meadows Park.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 343

Homes and trees are reflected in Ellicott Creek in the City of Tonawanda on a snowy morning.

A vintage homemade Christmas village

JoAnn's Classical Christmas at the BPO

James Taylor and Jackson Browne take the stage

A heroic rescue attempt at Niagara Falls

Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

