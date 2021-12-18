[BN] Photography: Getting into the holiday spirit

Dec. 18, 2021

The weather outside is frightful

OK. Not really. Other than the recent windstorms, we have had a week of unseasonably warm weather.

To help get into the holiday spirit, I am sharing a few snow and seasonal photographs from this month that might have been overlooked.

Throughout Western New York, holiday markets have popped up. They are festive places to take a stroll and check out artisan crafts, holiday foods and seasonal drinks from the area.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography