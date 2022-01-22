 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Frigid football and a snowstorm
Jan. 22, 2021

Jan. 22, 2021

Bills Patriots playoffs pregame

The Buffalo skyline in the background as night falls on Bills fans tailgating in the parking lots before the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

When it's too cold for them, it's just right for us

Bills fans and News Chief Photographer Derek Gee braved the deep freeze to tailgate for the opening round of the NFL playoffs against AFC rivals the New England Patriots.

Bills Patriots playoffs pregame

Craig Dupell gets pumped up before the AFC wild-card game.
Bills Patriots playoffs pregame

The frozen breath of a fan catches the setting sun before the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium.

News photographers James P. McCoy and Harry Scull Jr. captured all the action of the historic playoff game with the Patriots.

Bills Patriots playoffs first

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) pulls in a touchdown pass against New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the first quarter of the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

WNY gets walloped with snow

Western New Yorkers cleaned up after a storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on the ground in some areas of the region.

clearing snow

Barb Fitzgerald clears the sidewalk on her corner lot on Wendover Avenue in Tonawanda on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. 

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO: 2022

Day 22

A Josh Allen snow sculpture in Cuba, N.Y.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

