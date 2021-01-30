 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Finding the right angles to tell the story
Jan. 30, 2021

Buffalo Skyline from Edward Street

A view of downtown Buffalo looking south from Edward Street. A mural by artist Edreys Wajed is visible. The mural reads, “Love Black boys even when they become men,” and “Love Black girls even when they become women.” It was installed on the side of Say Yes Buffalo through the Albright-Knox’s Public Art Initiative in September 2020.

Finding the right angles to tell the story

I have said this before, but I will say it one more time, I love to look at photographs. Which is a good thing, since that is a big part of my job! Most days, I will look at hundreds of images to make photo selections for print and digital. I never tire of seeing the work produced by the photography staff and finding the right photograph to tell the story.

Prospectus

This year's Prospectus cover: How Buffalo bounces back

That is particularly true for our annual business forecast special section, Prospectus, which will be in this Sunday's paper. Filled with great articles, it also is loaded with beautiful images. I worked with chief photographer Derek Gee this year to capture the mood of the city. Finding a photographic theme that pulls the sections together can be difficult. This year, I wanted to incorporate the skyline of Buffalo on each section front. Derek did his usual stellar job, capturing our city from multiple angles, including from up above. I particularly liked the view looking up Edward Street that he made using the [BN] drone.

Watching the Celebration

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs watches from afar as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their victory in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

This may be my favorite image from this year's Buffalo Bills coverage. James P. McCoy lingered after the game ended to capture Stefon Diggs alone, watching the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate winning the AFC title. It is not the usual game action photo, or cheering #BillsMafia. It is a quiet, isolated moment as the season came to an end. The body language, the brightly colored confetti and the separation from the celebration poignantly captures the night and the end to a great season. When this image arrived on my desktop late Sunday night, the section fronts had already been laid out. I was thankful that the designer working that night was able to find a place for it inside the sports section. 

Roycroft lamp post

A globe-capped lamppost near the front entrance of the Roycroft Inn in the Village of East Aurora glows in the cool evening light. Dried summer vines coated in snow and icicles create a chilly scene.

This image made by Robert Kirkham is brilliant. I love the mix of seasons and colors. It forces the viewer to take a second look, to figure out what exactly it is. Kirkham had gone to the Roycroft Inn that afternoon to do a food shoot, and he noticed the lamppost on his way out. He remarked that it caught his eye because it "looked medieval," glowing in the evening light.

Is there a Buffalo News image you would like to know the backstory of? Send me an email and I will try to discuss it in a future newsletter.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 30

Day 30: Jan. 30, 2021  A gull flies above Hamburg Beach, soaring in the frigid wind and bright sunshine.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Buffalo Bills fall to Kansas City Chiefs

A Closer Look: St. Casimir Catholic Church

The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora 

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

