[BN] Photography: Finding the right angles to tell the story

Jan. 30, 2021
Finding the right angles to tell the story
I have said this before, but I will say it one more time, I love to look at photographs. Which is a good thing, since that is a big part of my job! Most days, I will look at hundreds of images to make photo selections for print and digital. I never tire of seeing the work produced by the photography staff and finding the right photograph to tell the story.
That is particularly true for our annual business forecast special section, Prospectus, which will be in this Sunday's paper. Filled with great articles, it also is loaded with beautiful images. I worked with chief photographer Derek Gee this year to capture the mood of the city. Finding a photographic theme that pulls the sections together can be difficult. This year, I wanted to incorporate the skyline of Buffalo on each section front. Derek did his usual stellar job, capturing our city from multiple angles, including from up above. I particularly liked the view looking up Edward Street that he made using the [BN] drone.
This may be my favorite image from this year's Buffalo Bills coverage. James P. McCoy lingered after the game ended to capture Stefon Diggs alone, watching the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate winning the AFC title. It is not the usual game action photo, or cheering #BillsMafia. It is a quiet, isolated moment as the season came to an end. The body language, the brightly colored confetti and the separation from the celebration poignantly captures the night and the end to a great season. When this image arrived on my desktop late Sunday night, the section fronts had already been laid out. I was thankful that the designer working that night was able to find a place for it inside the sports section.
This image made by Robert Kirkham is brilliant. I love the mix of seasons and colors. It forces the viewer to take a second look, to figure out what exactly it is. Kirkham had gone to the Roycroft Inn that afternoon to do a food shoot, and he noticed the lamppost on his way out. He remarked that it caught his eye because it "looked medieval," glowing in the evening light.
Is there a Buffalo News image you would like to know the backstory of? Send me an email and I will try to discuss it in a future newsletter.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
#EVERYDAYAPHOTO
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
MORE PHOTO FEATURES
Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.