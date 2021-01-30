[BN] Photography: Finding the right angles to tell the story

Jan. 30, 2021

Finding the right angles to tell the story

I have said this before, but I will say it one more time, I love to look at photographs. Which is a good thing, since that is a big part of my job! Most days, I will look at hundreds of images to make photo selections for print and digital. I never tire of seeing the work produced by the photography staff and finding the right photograph to tell the story.

That is particularly true for our annual business forecast special section, Prospectus, which will be in this Sunday's paper. Filled with great articles, it also is loaded with beautiful images. I worked with chief photographer Derek Gee this year to capture the mood of the city. Finding a photographic theme that pulls the sections together can be difficult. This year, I wanted to incorporate the skyline of Buffalo on each section front. Derek did his usual stellar job, capturing our city from multiple angles, including from up above. I particularly liked the view looking up Edward Street that he made using the [BN] drone.