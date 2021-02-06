[BN] Photography: Finding beauty in the winter

Feb. 6, 2021

The longest short month of the year

Here we are in February, the shortest month of the year but for me it often feels like the longest. The winter snow and cold starts to seem like it will never end. I long for warmth, I dream about being able to get outside to garden or walk.

February is also one of the most beautiful months of the year because of that same winter snow, plus the daylight hours are increasing.

To remind myself of this month's beauty, I went back through the archives to look at previous images from past Februarys and am sharing a few with you this week.

I hope they help to brighten the winter doldrums or inspire you to go out for a walk or a ride to take in the beauty of winter. Just remember to bundle up!

After all, even if the groundhog is right, we live in Western New York and can survive six more weeks of winter. I promise the photographers here at The News will continue to capture beautiful winter scenes for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home.