[BN] Photography: Finding beauty in the winter
[BN] Photography: Finding beauty in the winter

Feb. 6, 2021

Winter blues

A winter view of Buffalo looking down Franklin Street towards Allen Street in Allentown.

The longest short month of the year

Here we are in February, the shortest month of the year but for me it often feels like the longest. The winter snow and cold starts to seem like it will never end. I long for warmth, I dream about being able to get outside to garden or walk.

Winter wonderland

Tourists come from far and wide to see the winter beauty of Niagara Falls when the mist turns the trees sparkling white like in this photo from February 2017.

February is also one of the most beautiful months of the year because of that same winter snow, plus the daylight hours are increasing.

Ice breaker

The Buffalo fireboat Edward M. Cotter breaks ice on the Buffalo River as the sun goes down in February 2017.

To remind myself of this month's beauty, I went back through the archives to look at previous images from past Februarys and am sharing a few with you this week.

Ice house

Ice forms on a bush and house at Hoover Beach in Hamburg on Feb. 29, 2020.

I hope they help to brighten the winter doldrums or inspire you to go out for a walk or a ride to take in the beauty of winter. Just remember to bundle up!

Barns in snow

Heavy snow adds to the minimalist appeal of this farm scene along Route 83 near Cherry Creek on Feb. 3, 2017.

After all, even if the groundhog is right, we live in Western New York and can survive six more weeks of winter. I promise the photographers here at The News will continue to capture beautiful winter scenes for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home.

Buffalo landmarks

The historic fireboat Edward M. Cotter breaks up ice at the mouth of the Buffalo River to prevent ice jams on Feb. 2, 2019.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 33

Day 33: Feb. 2, 2021 - Mist from Niagara Falls begins to coat the trees as the early morning light reflects off the water in the Niagara River Gorge.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

