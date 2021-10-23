 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Finding beauty in the details
[BN] Photography: Finding beauty in the details

  Oct. 23, 2021

Finding beauty in the details

Fall is back. The air is crisp. Apple picking has started and the leaves are taking on their autumn colors.

Day 291

#EveryDayAPhoto, Day 291: - A hibiscus leaf is a palette of autumn color in the Town of Tonawanda.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are showing up at roadside stands, farmers markets and pumpkin patches around Western New York.

Great Pumpkin Farm

There are hundreds of pumpkins for sale in all shapes, sizes, and colors at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

This year, oddly-shaped, unique pumpkins are very popular, perfect for decorating and for photographs.

Wacky Pumpkins

A Blue Doll, Warty Goblin and the Peanut Pumpkin at the W&J Awald Farms in North Collins.

Fresh, crisp apples are available for picking, eating and baking.

Sanger Farms & Bakery

It is apple season at Sanger Farms & Bakery at 852 Youngstown Lockport Road in Youngstown with 10 different varieties for apple picking.

A fall outing wouldn't be complete without tasting local cider.

Clarksburg Cider

Ethan Carrow pours a watermelon mint cider at Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster.

From elaborate to traditional, cider is the taste of autumn, and nothing goes better with fresh apple cider than a warm doughnut.

Smith's Orchard

They're making cider doughnuts at Smith's Orchard and Cider Mill at 4960 Mapleton Road in Pendleton.

I hope you can get out this weekend to enjoy the fall treats from pumpkins to doughnuts and apples to cider.

Autumn color aerial

An autumn palette in the treetops over McCarty Hill State Forest in Ellicottville.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 292

Day 292: Oct. 19, 2021 - A gull flies through autumn skies over the giant piles of sand along the canal near RiverWorks in Buffalo.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

