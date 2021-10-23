[BN] Photography: Finding beauty in the details

Oct. 23, 2021
Finding beauty in the details
Fall is back. The air is crisp. Apple picking has started and the leaves are taking on their autumn colors.
Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are showing up at roadside stands, farmers markets and pumpkin patches around Western New York.
This year, oddly-shaped, unique pumpkins are very popular, perfect for decorating and for photographs.
Fresh, crisp apples are available for picking, eating and baking.
A fall outing wouldn't be complete without tasting local cider.
From elaborate to traditional, cider is the taste of autumn, and nothing goes better with fresh apple cider than a warm doughnut.
I hope you can get out this weekend to enjoy the fall treats from pumpkins to doughnuts and apples to cider.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
