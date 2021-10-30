[BN] Photography: Fall colors sweep Western New York

Oct. 30, 2021
Autumn colors arrive
The bright reds, yellows and oranges have finally arrived in Western New York. It feels later than usual. I'm happy to see the bright colors show up but thankful that summer weather lingered a bit longer.
The fields and forests are brimming with the saturation of fall. Drive down any back road and you will find a wealth of color to photograph and enjoy.
Remember as you drive around or go out for a walk to look for the details: rain-soaked leaves, wind-blown flowers and reflections in puddles.
I always enjoy seeing the autumn landscapes captured by our drone pilots. Hillsides and area villages are ablaze with color.
I love how this hawk is nearly camouflaged by the yellow leaves.
The area parks like Chestnut Ridge, Ellicott Creek, Eighteen Mile Creek, Boston Forest, Knox Farm and Tifft Nature Preserve are brimming in colors and paths to explore.
I hope you enjoy our collection of fall colors and can get out to take in the beauty of Western New York for yourself.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
