[BN] Photography: Fall colors sweep Western New York
  Oct. 30, 2021

Catching the colors

Doug Moore of Pennington, N.J., is surrounded by fall color as he fishes on Eighteen Mile Creek in Burt.

Autumn colors arrive

The bright reds, yellows and oranges have finally arrived in Western New York. It feels later than usual. I'm happy to see the bright colors show up but thankful that summer weather lingered a bit longer.

Serene pasture

A horse grazes in a field on Manchester Road in Concord.

The fields and forests are brimming with the saturation of fall. Drive down any back road and you will find a wealth of color to photograph and enjoy.

Seasons collide

A day of wind and rain created a mixing of seasons on a patio table in Amherst.

Remember as you drive around or go out for a walk to look for the details: rain-soaked leaves, wind-blown flowers and reflections in puddles.

Ellicottville fall color

Trees in the hills outside Ellicottville near their peak fall color.

I always enjoy seeing the autumn landscapes captured by our drone pilots. Hillsides and area villages are ablaze with color.

On the lookout

A hawk rests on a tree branch as it takes in a beautiful fall day in Elma.

I love how this hawk is nearly camouflaged by the yellow leaves.

Chestnut Ridge

Renata Lewicki walks her dog Luna at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

The area parks like Chestnut Ridge, Ellicott Creek, Eighteen Mile Creek, Boston Forest, Knox Farm and Tifft Nature Preserve are brimming in colors and paths to explore.

Knox Farm

A tree displays its autumn hues on an overcast day at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

I hope you enjoy our collection of fall colors and can get out to take in the beauty of Western New York for yourself.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

Day 301

Day 301: Oct. 28, 2021 - The waterfall at the end of the creek trail at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

