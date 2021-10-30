[BN] Photography: Fall colors sweep Western New York

Oct. 30, 2021

Autumn colors arrive

The bright reds, yellows and oranges have finally arrived in Western New York. It feels later than usual. I'm happy to see the bright colors show up but thankful that summer weather lingered a bit longer.

The fields and forests are brimming with the saturation of fall. Drive down any back road and you will find a wealth of color to photograph and enjoy.

Remember as you drive around or go out for a walk to look for the details: rain-soaked leaves, wind-blown flowers and reflections in puddles.

I always enjoy seeing the autumn landscapes captured by our drone pilots. Hillsides and area villages are ablaze with color.

I love how this hawk is nearly camouflaged by the yellow leaves.