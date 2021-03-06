[BN] Photography: Explore Western New York’s architectural treasures

March 6, 2021
A Closer Look: Explore Western New York’s architectural treasures
This popular series has taken Buffalo News photographers inside, outside, above and, on occasion, underneath local landmarks. We have explored everything from Parkside Candy and Silo City to the Giacomo in Niagara Falls and the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora. We have visited temples, churches, ships, theaters and more to bring you unique looks at Western New York's architectural wonders. We recently put all of our "Closer Look" collections together to make it easier for you find and explore.
Buffalo's art deco City Hall was completed in 1931. At 398 feet high from the street to the top of the tower, it is one of the tallest municipal office buildings in the United States. It has 32 stories, 26 of which contain usable office space. In 1999, Buffalo City Hall was placed on the State and National Register of Historic Places. Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee gives you a closer look at the many details of this magnificent building.
Located in Buffalo’s Central Park neighborhood, Blessed Trinity was completed in 1928 and is considered one of the best examples in the U.S. of the Lombard Romanesque architectural style of 12th century Northern Italy. Blessed Trinity’s elaborate and extensive terra-cotta touches, both inside and out, display thousands of Christian symbols.
Designed by the father and son team of Eliel and Eero Saarinen, Kleinhans Music Hall was built between 1938 and 1940 to be the permanent home of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. It ranks as a signature architectural achievement, complementing the curves of Frederick Law Olmsted's streetscape, suggesting the shape and form of a musical instrument and capturing Goethe's notion of architecture as "frozen music."
Temple Beth Zion on Delaware Avenue, designed by architect Max Abramovitz, was dedicated in April 1967 after a fire destroyed the original temple. The temple walls are designed like a crescendo, beginning at 45 feet in height on the building's Delaware Avenue side and rising to 62 feet. They flare outward at 15-degree angles, like the cusps of an ornate concrete bowl, and are anchored to a concrete pedestal 50 feet underground.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
