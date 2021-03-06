[BN] Photography: Explore Western New York’s architectural treasures

A Closer Look: Explore Western New York’s architectural treasures

This popular series has taken Buffalo News photographers inside, outside, above and, on occasion, underneath local landmarks. We have explored everything from Parkside Candy and Silo City to the Giacomo in Niagara Falls and the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora. We have visited temples, churches, ships, theaters and more to bring you unique looks at Western New York's architectural wonders. We recently put all of our "Closer Look" collections together to make it easier for you find and explore.