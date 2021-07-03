[BN] Photography: #EveryDayAPhoto

#EveryDayAPhoto

In 2017, the photography staff at The News started a daily online photography feature called #EveryDayAPhoto . It is an opportunity to highlight the beauty of Western New York, from sunsets and sweeping skyline shots to farmlands and fanciful details.

As of today, we have shared 1,646 photographs from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and now 2021. Most of these images were captured as photographers traveled Western New York to cover daily assignments. We took photos on our way to sporting events, on our way to work as the sun came up, on our way home as the sun set, on occasion waiting for a press conference to begin downtown and sometimes when we least expected it.