 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Photography: #EveryDayAPhoto
0 comments

[BN] Photography: #EveryDayAPhoto

Support this work for $1 a month

  July 3, 2021

Day 176

Day 176: June 26, 2021 - Rigging and wood on the Spirit of Buffalo at Canalside.

#EveryDayAPhoto

In 2017, the photography staff at The News started a daily online photography feature called #EveryDayAPhoto. It is an opportunity to highlight the beauty of Western New York, from sunsets and sweeping skyline shots to farmlands and fanciful details.

Day 175

Day 175: June 24, 2021 - Lady Liberty on top of the Liberty Building rises over downtown Buffalo.

As of today, we have shared 1,646 photographs from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and now 2021. Most of these images were captured as photographers traveled Western New York to cover daily assignments. We took photos on our way to sporting events, on our way to work as the sun came up, on our way home as the sun set, on occasion waiting for a press conference to begin downtown and sometimes when we least expected it.

Day 184

Day 184: July 3, 2021 - White clouds turn orange in the evening light over Buffalo.

The challenge is to look at things differently, to take the time to photograph our surroundings and share them with our readers. For the past four years, your response to this feature has been overwhelmingly positive.

Day 183

Day 183: July 2, 2021 - At 107 feet in height, Middle Falls is the tallest waterfall on the Genesee River in Letchworth State Park.

We all know that Western New York is an amazing place – its diverse weather, beautiful resources, historic buildings and wonderful people.

Day 174

Day 174: June 23, 2021 - A goose takes to the water with the sun setting at Niawanda Park on Niagara Street in Tonawanda.

Buffalo News photographers will continue to bring you a daily photograph that reflects that wonder, as well as all the great news, entertainment and sports photography you have come to expect every day.

I appreciate the feedback you have provided over the years and hope you continue to look for our daily #EveryDayAPhoto posting.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

VIEW MORE 2021 PHOTOS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

"As We See It" – A staff collaboration

"A Closer Look" – A look at area landmarks

MORE PHOTO FEATURES

VIEW ALL GALLERIES

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Director of Photography

As an award winning photojournalist, editor and director of photography, I have documented events from Super Bowls to Superpower Summits. Currently, I enjoy being an advocate for compelling photographs that tell the story of our community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him
Local News

Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him

  • Updated

Brown, four-term leader of New York's second largest city and former chairman of the Democratic State Committee, must soldier on without Buffalo Democrats that are either tired of his reign or sensing new political currents flowing through the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News