[BN] Photography: #EveryDayAPhoto

July 3, 2021
#EveryDayAPhoto
In 2017, the photography staff at The News started a daily online photography feature called #EveryDayAPhoto. It is an opportunity to highlight the beauty of Western New York, from sunsets and sweeping skyline shots to farmlands and fanciful details.
As of today, we have shared 1,646 photographs from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and now 2021. Most of these images were captured as photographers traveled Western New York to cover daily assignments. We took photos on our way to sporting events, on our way to work as the sun came up, on our way home as the sun set, on occasion waiting for a press conference to begin downtown and sometimes when we least expected it.
The challenge is to look at things differently, to take the time to photograph our surroundings and share them with our readers. For the past four years, your response to this feature has been overwhelmingly positive.
We all know that Western New York is an amazing place – its diverse weather, beautiful resources, historic buildings and wonderful people.
Buffalo News photographers will continue to bring you a daily photograph that reflects that wonder, as well as all the great news, entertainment and sports photography you have come to expect every day.
I appreciate the feedback you have provided over the years and hope you continue to look for our daily #EveryDayAPhoto posting.
If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
