[BN] Photography: Every day is different

Our job is to bring you the news in photographs

News photographers need to be ready for anything. They never know when they start their day where they may end up. Some days are spent photographing the beauty of our local architecture for collections such as A Closer Look: St. Louis Church. However, by nightfall they may be at the scene of tragedy. Regardless of the assignment, their job and their goal is to bring you the news of Western New York in photographs that are compelling and tell the story.