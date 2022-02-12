 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Photography: Every day is different
 Feb. 12, 2022

Our job is to bring you the news in photographs

St. Louis Church

The interior of St. Louis Catholic Church.

News photographers need to be ready for anything. They never know when they start their day where they may end up. Some days are spent photographing the beauty of our local architecture for collections such as A Closer Look: St. Louis Church. However, by nightfall they may be at the scene of tragedy. Regardless of the assignment, their job and their goal is to bring you the news of Western New York in photographs that are compelling and tell the story.

Holding tight

Twilia Jones, left, holds her daughter after being reunited at McKinley High School after two victims were shot in an incident on the property on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon, when a fight led to a student being stabbed and a security guard shot in the leg outside Buffalo’s McKinley High School, photographers Derek Gee and Robert Kirkham were some of the first to arrive, capturing the events as they unfolded. They stayed into the evening, photographing the scene, the press conferences and relieved parents reuniting with students. 

Mask mandate protest

Protesters rally on the steps of Buffalo City Hall after marching there from outside the Rath County Office Building.

Protesters against mask and vaccine mandates rallied outside the Rath Building on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, one of several coordinated protests across the state. They then proceeded to march through Niagara Square to Buffalo City Hall.

St. Mary's Cardinal O'Hara Girls Basketball

St. Mary's senior Shay Ciezki drives to the basket against Cardinal O'Hara as she breaks 2,000 career points at St. Mary's High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

We also spend countless nights at area sporting events, from high school gyms to college arenas. Harry Scull Jr. captured St. Mary's Shay Ciezki as she scored her 2,000th career point in a 62-51 loss to Cardinal O'Hara.

UB Bulls

UB Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) dashes around Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) in the first half.

James P. McCoy captured the University at Buffalo Bulls as they scored 100 points in a game for the third time this season in a 102-64 rout of Eastern Michigan at Alumni Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Niagara Square

#EveryDayAPhoto, Day 39: The late afternoon sun reflects on buildings around Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.

I hope you enjoy our photographs, whether it is an aerial image of beautiful Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo by John Hickey, or a cardinal taking flight by Derek Gee.

Taking flight

#EveryDayAPhoto, Day 38: A bright red cardinal stands out from the snow as he takes off while foraging for seeds in a shrub on the West Side.

If you have a suggestion for an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

