[BN] Photography: Every day is different

Feb. 12, 2022
Our job is to bring you the news in photographs
News photographers need to be ready for anything. They never know when they start their day where they may end up. Some days are spent photographing the beauty of our local architecture for collections such as A Closer Look: St. Louis Church. However, by nightfall they may be at the scene of tragedy. Regardless of the assignment, their job and their goal is to bring you the news of Western New York in photographs that are compelling and tell the story.
On Wednesday afternoon, when a fight led to a student being stabbed and a security guard shot in the leg outside Buffalo’s McKinley High School, photographers Derek Gee and Robert Kirkham were some of the first to arrive, capturing the events as they unfolded. They stayed into the evening, photographing the scene, the press conferences and relieved parents reuniting with students.
Protesters against mask and vaccine mandates rallied outside the Rath Building on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, one of several coordinated protests across the state. They then proceeded to march through Niagara Square to Buffalo City Hall.
We also spend countless nights at area sporting events, from high school gyms to college arenas. Harry Scull Jr. captured St. Mary's Shay Ciezki as she scored her 2,000th career point in a 62-51 loss to Cardinal O'Hara.
James P. McCoy captured the University at Buffalo Bulls as they scored 100 points in a game for the third time this season in a 102-64 rout of Eastern Michigan at Alumni Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
I hope you enjoy our photographs, whether it is an aerial image of beautiful Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo by John Hickey, or a cardinal taking flight by Derek Gee.
If you have a suggestion for an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
