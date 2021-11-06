 Skip to main content
[BN] Photography: Election Day 2021
0 comments

Nov. 6, 2021

Election Day 2021

Lynne Dixon Election 2021

Michelle Laherty votes at the Hamburg Village Community Center in Hamburg Tuesday.

News staff photographers were up early and stayed up late as they spanned out across Erie County to capture images of candidates and voters on Election Day.  

Election 2021

Cariol Horne enthusiastically campaigns for India Walton outside the Delavan Grider polling site while David Manuel campaigns for Byron Brown.
India Walton

Mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to the media in the press room outside her election night party at Main Events Banquet Hall.
Election 2021

Pat Fitzgerald, left, and Pat McParlane, right, hand out Byron Brown stamps to those coming to vote at the Tosh Collins Community Center in South Buffalo.
Byron Brown

Mayor Byron Brown speaks to supporters after declaring victory over India Walton for mayor of Buffalo on Tuesday.

If you have something you think would be an interesting story or photograph, please let me know at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography

#EVERYDAYAPHOTO

EverydayAPhoto Weather

Day 308: Nov. 4, 2021 - The downtown skyline can be seen as a weather front blows in off of Lake Erie near the beach at Hamburg Town Park.

The Bills beat the Dolphins 26-11 on Halloween

Olean beats Lew-Port to win B-1 Girls Volleyball Final

Springville beats Depew to win B-2 Volleyball Final

South Park defeats West Seneca West 22-9 to win the Chuck Funke Memorial Classic

Have thoughts on the [BN] Photography newsletter? Email Director of Photography Cathaleen Curtiss at ccurtiss@buffnews.com.

